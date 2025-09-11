Amanda Balionis shares update on 'pinched nerve' by thanking people who shared 'personal stories of loss & grief'

Amanda Balionis has shared an update on her ongoing health battle, thanking fans who reached out with their own stories of pain and personal loss. The CBS Sports reporter, who recently revealed she is dealing with a pinched nerve, posted a heartfelt Instagram story on Thursday, September 11.Amanda Balionis first spoke about her health issue a day earlier, on September 10. In that post, she explained that a pinched nerve in her neck at the C4/C5 level had caused pain to spread down her spine and between her shoulder blades. She noted that she was trying chiropractic care, ice therapy, Advil, and even acupuncture as a “final Hail Mary” before a busy stretch of NFL assignments.In her follow-up Instagram story on September 11, she wrote:“Thank you to everyone who DM’d me with your stories and tips for pinched nerve pain. And those who shared your personal stories of loss and grief. I love this community and I love how open you all are with your own stories and struggles. It’s a needed reminder right now that there is so much good out there.”Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story (via @balionis)The 39-year-old broadcaster, known for her work on CBS Sports’ golf and NFL coverage, recently wrapped up 19 weeks on the road with golf broadcasts and is set to begin the 2025 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens' match against the Cleveland Browns scheduled for September 14.Amanda Balionis showed off her new haircutAmanda Balionis showed off a new look on September 9 with a playful Instagram reel. Wearing a simple white tee, brown sunglasses, and minimal jewelry, the CBS Sports reporter lip-synced to a trending audio clip while tagging Equo Co. salon and stylist Linda Gatt.“Obsessed with you @hairbylindagatt @equohair … this girl is (almost) back to her roots 😉,” she wrote, smiling as she revealed her updated short style. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post brought back memories of a fun exchange with Rory McIlroy during the Scottish Open in July. In their first on-camera chat since the PGA Championship, Balionis teased him about his noticeably shorter cut, asking him to show it off. McIlroy admitted he had gone shorter, hoping it might hide the gray, only to find the opposite.“I’m getting a little gray, as everyone probably knows, and I stupidly thought that by going shorter it would take the grays out. If anything, I think it makes me look more gray. But it’ll grow back—it’ll be perfect length for the Ryder Cup in September,” McIlroy said.Amanda Balionis began her career covering high school sports for Verizon Fios and MSG Networks before joining the PGA Tour in 2011 as an in-house reporter and host. She moved to Callaway Golf in 2016 to produce content for the company’s media team. CBS brought her on a year later as a part-time golf reporter and, by 2018, she had become a full-time member of the network, expanding her role to include college football and NFL coverage.