Amanda Balionis shares her new obsession as she ‘almost’ gets ‘back to her roots’

Amanda Balionis is preparing for the 2025 NFL season. She has shared a fun update on Instagram, revealing her latest obsession in a lively reel she posted on September 9.Balionis wore a basic white tee paired with brown sunglasses and minimal jewelry. She could be heard lip-syncing with the original audio in this reel. She captioned the post as:“Obsessed with you @hairbylindagatt @equohair …this girl is (almost) back to her roots 😉” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis tagged Equo Co. hair salon, where she had her hair treatment. She also tagged her hairdresser, Linda Gatt, revealing that she was obsessed with the salon. Her post showed Balionis smiling and enjoying herself, proudly showcasing her fresh look. She was seen in her signature short hair look.Currently, Amanda is deep into NFL coverage. She is preparing for the Baltimore Ravens vs the Cleveland Browns game on September 14. Alongside Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker, Amanda will cover the event live.The Ravens aim to bounce back after a close defeat in their season opener, where they lost 41-40 to the Buffalo Bills. Similarly, the Browns are eager to recover after their narrow 17-16 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.When Rory McIlroy shared a laugh with Amanda Balionis about his new haircut at Scottish OpenBack in July, Rory McIlroy spoke to Amanda Balionis after his second round at the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. After his round, he had a light-hearted moment with the CBS Sports reporter about his new haircut.This was their first on-camera chat since the PGA Championship. At that time, McIlroy had skipped media duties, and Balionis seemed to throw shade by thanking other players who spoke to the media.Balionis started by pointing out his new look.“You seem a little lighter, and it might be because of the haircut. Could you take the hat for us off? What happened there, Rory?” she asked.McIlroy laughed and said:“Um, you know, I’m getting a little gray, as everyone probably knows, and I stupidly thought that by going shorter, it would take the grays out. And if anything, I think it makes me look more gray. So, um, but it’ll grow back. That’s a good thing. It’ll, it’ll be in, it’ll be perfect length for the Ryder Cup in September.”Balionis replied with a smile:“It could be the good luck haircut, depending on what happens here tomorrow.&quot;Apart from that, Amanda Balionis spent her Sunday watching the big NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. The Steelers won the match, and Amanda took a moment to share her excitement about one of their new players.On her recent Instagram Stories, Amanda Balionis welcomed Jalen Ramsey as the new cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.