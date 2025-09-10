"Let’s age in dramatic fashion together" - Amanda Balionis urges fans to listen to their bodies in latest IG story

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared a non-work-related post on Instagram. She revealed that she was getting ready to see a specialist for a health concern and urged her followers to take good care of their bodies.
In the post, Balionis shared that she is scheduled to see a chiropractor for a pinched nerve that was causing her a lot of pain. She tried to manage the pain with home remedies, but was still experiencing unusual sensations in her fingers.
“I’m seeing a chiro tomorrow morning and have been alternating ice and heat today which has kept the pain mostly at bay… But my fingers are still very tingly which is weird. Will keep you updated for those also on this fun journey! Let's age in dramatic fashion together 😂” she wrote.
In the same post, the golf journalist revealed that it was the seventh anniversary of her father’s death, noting that her grief often physically presents itself in her body. She wrote that her body “screams” at her to pay attention before her emotions can catch up, adding that the pain “100%” started because she was emotionally stressed.
Amanda Balionis urged her audience to take care of their bodies even when it's not convenient. She also noted that there’ll never be a convenient time to “listen to your body,” but still stressed the importance of it.
In an earlier post, the 39-year-old sports journalist shared a picture of herself lying on her back on the floor. In the caption, she asked her followers for “pinched nerve fixes,” crediting her pain to “the joys of aging.”
Balionis also shared some responses she got from her audience. Some suggested using a massage gun, while others hilariously suggested that she drank bourbon to make the pain go away.
Amanda Balionis shares a new look that has her ‘obsessed’
Amanda Balionis recently visited the hair salon for a new hairdo. She posted the results on Instagram, writing,
“Obsessed with @hairbylindagatt @equohair This girl is (almost) back to her roots 😏”
The hairstylist who transformed Balionis’ look reposted her picture and wrote in the caption:
“Best days are spent with @balionis”
The sports reporter traded her bright blonde highlights for a darker, more subtle look. She showed off the new hairdo while wearing a white shirt, black sunglasses, and a layered necklace.
Following the conclusion of the regular golf season, Amanda Balionis took a step back from reporting golf on CBS Sports as NBC took over coverage duties. In the meantime, she will focus on covering NFL games as the football season has just started.