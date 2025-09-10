"Let’s age in dramatic fashion together" - Amanda Balionis urges fans to listen to their bodies in latest IG story

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared a non-work-related post on Instagram. She revealed that she was getting ready to see a specialist for a health concern and urged her followers to take good care of their bodies.

Ad

In the post, Balionis shared that she is scheduled to see a chiropractor for a pinched nerve that was causing her a lot of pain. She tried to manage the pain with home remedies, but was still experiencing unusual sensations in her fingers.

“I’m seeing a chiro tomorrow morning and have been alternating ice and heat today which has kept the pain mostly at bay… But my fingers are still very tingly which is weird. Will keep you updated for those also on this fun journey! Let's age in dramatic fashion together 😂” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

In the same post, the golf journalist revealed that it was the seventh anniversary of her father’s death, noting that her grief often physically presents itself in her body. She wrote that her body “screams” at her to pay attention before her emotions can catch up, adding that the pain “100%” started because she was emotionally stressed.

Amanda Balionis urged her audience to take care of their bodies even when it's not convenient. She also noted that there’ll never be a convenient time to “listen to your body,” but still stressed the importance of it.

Ad

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagr/@balionis

In an earlier post, the 39-year-old sports journalist shared a picture of herself lying on her back on the floor. In the caption, she asked her followers for “pinched nerve fixes,” crediting her pain to “the joys of aging.”

Ad

Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagr/@balionis

Balionis also shared some responses she got from her audience. Some suggested using a massage gun, while others hilariously suggested that she drank bourbon to make the pain go away.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares a new look that has her ‘obsessed’

Amanda Balionis recently visited the hair salon for a new hairdo. She posted the results on Instagram, writing,

“Obsessed with @hairbylindagatt @equohair This girl is (almost) back to her roots 😏”

The hairstylist who transformed Balionis’ look reposted her picture and wrote in the caption:

“Best days are spent with @balionis”

Ad

Still taken from Hair By Linda Gatt’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@hairbylindagatt

The sports reporter traded her bright blonde highlights for a darker, more subtle look. She showed off the new hairdo while wearing a white shirt, black sunglasses, and a layered necklace.

Following the conclusion of the regular golf season, Amanda Balionis took a step back from reporting golf on CBS Sports as NBC took over coverage duties. In the meantime, she will focus on covering NFL games as the football season has just started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More