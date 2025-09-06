Amanda Balionis rocks a white top as she finds her way "back to the happiest place"

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis gave fans a glimpse of her morning routine as she returned to her “happiest place.” The golf broadcaster shared an Instagram story on Saturday, where she joined an outdoor yoga session by the beach.Balionis, dressed in a white top, recorded herself mid-session while panning the scene of fellow participants practicing yoga on their mats. She captioned the clip,“Back to the happiest place to start the day 🌊🧘‍♀️” while tagging @namasteveyoga.A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)The broadcaster has had a packed year on the golf circuit with CBS Sports, covering marquee tournaments like the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship. With the golf regular season wrapping up after the Wyndham Championship, CBS shifted broadcast duties to NBC for the FedExCup Playoffs. That transition has allowed Balionis to step away from golf coverage for now as she shifts her focus to the NFL, which began its regular season on Thursday, September 4.On September 6, Amanda Balionis also shared a lighthearted Instagram reel, texting her CBS sideline colleagues to check in ahead of Week 1. The clip featured reporters in action. Melanie Collins was seen traveling to Los Angeles, Tracy Wolfson was meeting Micah Richards in Greenway, and more. She captioned it:“A casual Saturday roll call to see where my fellow @nfloncbs sideline reporters are at for Week 1 👀 what game are you most excited for?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis, who joined CBS in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter, took a brief break from golf last year to focus on NFL coverage. This season, she will once again be part of the lead team alongside Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. CBS also announced other broadcast crews, with Ian Eagle joined by Evan Washburn and former NFL star J.J. Watt, while Kevin Harlan will team up with Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Tiffany Blackmon, previously with NFL Network, will also work select games with Balionis on the sidelines.Amanda Balionis joins Breitling–NFL partnership launchAlongside her return to football coverage, Amanda Balionis recently stepped into the spotlight at an event celebrating a major collaboration between the NFL and Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling. The league officially named Breitling its official timepiece partner on August 27, 2025, marking a new chapter in the brand’s ties with American sports.Amanda Balionis shared a carousel of images from the occasion, where she was seen with Breitling CEO Georges Kern, U.S. President Thierry Prissert, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, broadcaster Maria Taylor, and former quarterback Boomer Esiason. In her caption, she congratulated the brand on the deal and reflected on the growing crossover between fashion and sports, noting how it continues to shape fan culture heading into the new NFL season.🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, @mariataylor , Boomer Esiason, and @breitling_usa President Thierry Prissert to talk about how it all came together and what it means for fans and the NFL moving forward. The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛,&quot; Balionis wrote.Founded in 1884 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, Breitling has built its reputation on precision chronometers, particularly popular among aviators. Today, the company operates out of Grenchen and continues to be recognized worldwide as a leader in high-end watchmaking.