Amanda Balionis makes it to the NFL on CBS broadcaster lineup for the 2025 season

Amanda Balionis is all set to take part in broadcasts of the 2025 NFL season. CBS has officially confirmed that Amanda Balionis will return to the sidelines for select NFL games in the 2025 season. This update came as part of the network’s complete NFL broadcast team announcement for the upcoming year.

Ad

Balionis recently shared this update on her Instagram story by resharing a post by Sports Illustrated on July 31. By sharing her story, Balionis captioned it as:

"Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs !"

Image via Instagram- @balionis

Balionis joined CBS in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter and took a brief break from golf to focus on NFL coverage last year. After covering football games, she is now set to split her time between golf and football, continuing her dual role for CBS. For the 2025 NFL season, she will again team up with broadcaster Jim Nantz. Balionis previously worked alongside Nantz during CBS’s NFL coverage and will now rejoin him in select matchups.

Ad

Trending

Balionis will be joined by lead analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. CBS has also announced several other broadcast teams for the new season. Ian Eagle will headline another group, joined by Evan Washburn and former NFL star J.J. Watt. In a separate team, Kevin Harlan will pair up with Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins. Tiffany Blackmon, previously with NFL Network, will occasionally join Amanda Balionis on the sidelines for select games. Meanwhile, Balionis recently coached an event featuring young golfers.

Ad

Amanda Balionis turns coach at Charlotte Golf event for girls and dogs

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was recently in Greater Charlotte for an event that brings together young golfers. After covering sports as a journalist in Blaine, she took on a different role at this event. On Monday, Balionis shared updates on her Instagram about a collaboration between her non-profit, Puppies and Golf, and First Tee Greater Charlotte. The event took place from July 28 to 31 and gave young girls a chance to try golf at the Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course in Charlotte.

Ad

Later, Balionis posted a selfie on her Instagram story that showed her identity badge, which labeled her as a 'Coach' for the day. She explained her role in a caption:

“Nobody panic. The only tips Im giving today are on how to approach a dog safely and how to have a positive attitude @puppiesandgolf @firstteegc”

Before the event started, she also shared another photo showing her white T-shirt designed for the occasion. The shirt had a green tie-dye pattern and a message printed on it:

Ad

“Ready for day ✌ of the @firstteegc x @puppiesandgolf girl golf camp 🥰”

Balionis used this event to share a message about caring for animals. Through Puppies and Golf, she continues to support dogs in need while encouraging young girls to learn new skills and build confidence on the golf course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More