"Nobody panic" - Amanda Balionis dons the role of a 'coach' at an important event

Amanda Balionis is currently at Greater Charlotte, in an event for young golfers and her voiceless furry friends. After her role as a broadcast journalist at Blaine, this outing sees her in a new avatar.

Ad

On Monday, the CBS Reporter shared some stories on Instagram about a collaboration event between Puppies and Golf and First Tee Greater Charlotte Girls Golf. This event will feature young kids taking a shot at the golf venue in Charlotte from July 28 to 31.

Now, Amanda Balionis shared a new update regarding her role for the day. The picture showed a selfie of Balionis where her identity card revealed her as the "Coach" for the event.

Ad

Trending

However, according to what she wrote in the caption, the CBS Reporter is set to guide young girls on how to greet dogs. Amanda Balionis wrote about the entire role in her caption:

"Nobody panic. The only tips Im giving today are on how to approach a dog safely and how to have a positive attitude @puppiesandgolf @firstteegc"

Take a look at what Balionis shared on her Instagram story:

Ad

Screenshot of Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Amanda Balionis' new T-shirt for the day is specially designed for the occasion. Before the day started, the reporter shared another photo on her Instagram story, flaunting her white top from Puppies and Golf.

Ad

The picture showed a green dye design with a powerful message, "Play Like A Girl." Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption of her photo:

"Ready for day ✌️ of the @firstteegc x @puppiesandgolf girl golf camp 🥰"

Take a look at what Balionis shared on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

The Puppies and Golf Founder is spreading a heartwarming message for her furry friends through this event at Dr. Charles L Sifford Golf Club. Balionis and her non-profit foundation have been working actively to help dogs in need for quite some time now.

Ad

When Amanda Balionis explained why she went all in with Puppies and Golf

In a December 2020 interview with Golf Digest, Balionis recalled the time when she was volunteering alongside K9s for Warriors. Moving to San Diego for her job, she felt a void, but soon discovered what was missing from her life.

In the interview, Amanda Balionis highlighted how rescuers at animal shelters were taking care of dogs and the need to find people who could adopt them.

Ad

"I started to reach out to animal rescues in the cities that I was in... these horrible stories that these dogs have are heartbreaking. The volunteers and the people that own these places are hemorrhaging money into this for no other reason..."

That was the time she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I would visit the shelters and feature some of the dogs that were up for adoption on my Instagram, and I was absolutely blown away by the response."

Ad

Those were the first few steps for Puppies and Golf. After four years of their inception, the organisation now stands as one of the loudest voices for the voiceless pups.

Apart from providing a platform for other shelters, Puppies and Golf actively contribute during a crisis. During Hurricane Helene and the California wildfires, they held social media fundraisers to provide for displaced animals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More