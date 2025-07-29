Amanda Balionis flaunts a white top as she gets "ready for day" at a girls golf camp

Amanda Balionis is gearing up to take part in an event that looks to inspire the next generation of golfers. The CBS journalist shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story as she headed to a girls golf camp that is being run in collaboration between First Tee and Puppies and Golf.
Balionis has been a part of the sport for years and has covered hundreds of PGA Tour events as a broadcast journalist. Apart from being an integral part of the CBS coverage of the tour, she is also the founder of Puppies and Golf.
Amanda Balionis' non-profit organization has now teamed up with First Tee Greater Charlotte Girls Golf. They are hosting an event in Charlotte and Balionis headed to the venue to inspire budding golfers.
The reporter could be seen sporting a white tee, with "Play Like A Girl" written on it. Balionis wrote in the caption of her selfie:
"Ready for day✌️of the @firstteegc x @puppiesandgolf girls golf camp"
Take a look at the Instagram story by Balionis here:
This initiative features a girls golf camp from July 28 to 31 at Dr. Charles L Sifford Golf Club in Charlotte. The event will be exclusively for young girls who will get a chance to play at the course and work for the dogs and puppies as well.
Amanda Balionis shared another post where she thanked a company for providing golf towels for the heartwarming cause. She shared a photo of the product along with a golf bag and clubs, complete with a dog plushie golf club cover.
In the caption of her Instagram story, Balionis wrote:
"A massive shoutout to @thepartiniclub for hooking every camper up with a golf towel 🤩🐶⛳️ @firstteeg @puppiesandgolf"
Balionis has been helping out dogs and puppies in need through heartwarming causes. Apart from that, she has a history of helping out her furry friends through fundraising campaigns as well.
Amanda Balionis shares her excitement as she takes up a new role at the golf event
Amanda Balionis and her team are currently at Charlotte, conducting a golf camp and a social cause simultaneously.
After sharing a glimpse of how young players are locking in to their targets, the CBS journalist also shared a snap of her role at the event. Balionis shared that she would be taking up the role of a coach at the event.
Take a look at the picture that Balionis shared with her 355k Instagram followers, where she talked more about her new position:
"Nobody panic. The only tips I'm giving today are on how to approach a dog safely and how to have a positive attitude @puppiesandgolf @firstteegc"
Puppies and Golf has been acting as a voice for the voiceless since Balionis started the organization back in 2020. The non-profit foundation advocates safety of dogs and provides a platform to lead them to their forever homes.