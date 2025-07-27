  • home icon
  Amanda Balionis flaunts her 'OOTD' by wearing a white dress

Amanda Balionis flaunts her 'OOTD' by wearing a white dress

By Anusha M
Published Jul 27, 2025 19:23 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis showed off her latest outfit for the final round of the 3M Open on her social media handle. Balionis is in Blaine, Minnesota to cover the third and fourth rounds of the ongoing PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities.

Balionis went for a white sleeveless top and bottom set with stripe patterns by Ramy Brook and sported flat shoes by Margaux. She also accessorized her look with a Breitling watch. Balionis shared a video flaunting her outfit on her Instagram story ahead of the final round and broke down her 'OOTD':

"Today's outfit of the day. A little different. We're going Ramy Brook set with this insanely comfortable Margaux flats. They are like a woven leather, and I could walk for 15 miles in them and forget I had shoes on," Balionis described.
"Usually don't go for patterns. I hope my director Steve Milton doesn't kill me and I hope the lines don't cause cast."

Balionis also packed a spare plain white bottoms as a contingency plan.

"Out for the day. Final round. 3M Open. See you there," she concluded.
Stills from Amanda Balionis&#039; Instagram story - Source - @balionis on Instagram
Stills from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source - @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis rocked a black sleeveless shirt and white bottoms as she headed to cover round three of the 3M Open. The CBS reporter described her outfit as 'comfortable and elevated' in one of her previous Instagram stories.

Amanda Balionis looks 'happier' after picking up a new foster dog

Amanda Balionis is not only an excellent golf journalist but also an entreprenuer who has founded the non-profit organization Puppies & Golf. The NGO focuses on rescuing and providing a shelter to street dogs. The non-profit organization prioritizes protection and advocacy for the four-legged companions and finds them the support they need.

Recently, Balionis shared a video of a dog named Manny, which is up for adoption. She posted adorable compilations of the rescue dog and urged people to take him in as soon as possible. In the video, Balionis wrote:

"Hey you look happier"
"Thanks, I just picked up a new foster dog."

She posted the video of Manny indulging in various activities and described in a detailed caption:

🎥 MEET MANNY 🐶💛 This adorable brown cow in dog form is my foster pup from @nishanimals — and he’s READY for his forever home! 🏡✨
💥 2 years old
💥 Housebroken
💥 Loves everyone (kids, adults, dogs!)
💥 Active + cuddly = best of both worlds
Let’s find this sweet boy a family ASAP 🙌

Amanda Balionis reiterated the need to find Manny his 'forever home' in her recent posts as well and called for people to pass the information on to others to get him adopted.

Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Luke Koshi
