Amanda Balionis flaunts her 'OOTD' by wearing a white dress

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis showed off her latest outfit for the final round of the 3M Open on her social media handle. Balionis is in Blaine, Minnesota to cover the third and fourth rounds of the ongoing PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities.Balionis went for a white sleeveless top and bottom set with stripe patterns by Ramy Brook and sported flat shoes by Margaux. She also accessorized her look with a Breitling watch. Balionis shared a video flaunting her outfit on her Instagram story ahead of the final round and broke down her 'OOTD':&quot;Today's outfit of the day. A little different. We're going Ramy Brook set with this insanely comfortable Margaux flats. They are like a woven leather, and I could walk for 15 miles in them and forget I had shoes on,&quot; Balionis described.&quot;Usually don't go for patterns. I hope my director Steve Milton doesn't kill me and I hope the lines don't cause cast.&quot;Balionis also packed a spare plain white bottoms as a contingency plan.&quot;Out for the day. Final round. 3M Open. See you there,&quot; she concluded.Stills from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source - @balionis on InstagramAmanda Balionis rocked a black sleeveless shirt and white bottoms as she headed to cover round three of the 3M Open. The CBS reporter described her outfit as 'comfortable and elevated' in one of her previous Instagram stories.Amanda Balionis looks 'happier' after picking up a new foster dogAmanda Balionis is not only an excellent golf journalist but also an entreprenuer who has founded the non-profit organization Puppies &amp; Golf. The NGO focuses on rescuing and providing a shelter to street dogs. The non-profit organization prioritizes protection and advocacy for the four-legged companions and finds them the support they need.Recently, Balionis shared a video of a dog named Manny, which is up for adoption. She posted adorable compilations of the rescue dog and urged people to take him in as soon as possible. In the video, Balionis wrote:&quot;Hey you look happier&quot;&quot;Thanks, I just picked up a new foster dog.&quot;She posted the video of Manny indulging in various activities and described in a detailed caption:🎥 MEET MANNY 🐶💛 This adorable brown cow in dog form is my foster pup from @nishanimals — and he’s READY for his forever home! 🏡✨💥 2 years old💥 Housebroken💥 Loves everyone (kids, adults, dogs!)💥 Active + cuddly = best of both worldsLet’s find this sweet boy a family ASAP 🙌 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis reiterated the need to find Manny his 'forever home' in her recent posts as well and called for people to pass the information on to others to get him adopted.