Amanda Balionis rocks $154.71 black sleeveless top in latest OOTD post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:46 GMT
The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty

Popular sports reporter Amanda Balionis recenlty shared details from her outfit of the day (OOTD) on Instagram. The look featured a stylish black top from the popular clothing brand Equipment.

Balionis styled a pair of white wide-legged pants with a black sleeveless silk blouse. The top, which costs $154.71 on Amazon, featured a rounded hem, two front pockets, and a button closure from top to bottom.

In the video she posted, the CBS Sports reporter gushed about the blouse’s silk material. She called it an “amazing” fabric and raved about how comfortable it was.

For her footwear, Amanda Balionis rocked a pair of luxury hybrid stilettos from Sneex. She tagged them as “comfortable, elevated” and fun, and shared that she will likely wear them during the NFL season. Her post was captioned,

"OOTD. Top @equipmentfr, watch@breitling_usa, pants@TBD will find them, Shoes@sneex."
Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Before dressing up, Balionis embarked on a quick cardio workout, which she showed her followers. She posted a video of herself doing burpees on a yoga mat in a gym and captioned it,

“Dusted ☑️”
Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

The golf reporter appears to be taking some time off reporting duties as she is not part of the broadcast team for the ongoing 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Before that, she was also absent from the final major of the year, the 2025 Open Championship.

“This is just the beginning” - Amanda Balionis congratulates Chris Gotterup on second PGA Tour victory

The last time Amanda Balionis was seen reporting on the course was at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament was held from July 10 to 13 at The Renaissance Club.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Chris Gotterup won the competition by two strokes ahead of the runners-up. Following the victory, Amanda Balionis shared a recap of her time at The Renaissance Club and congratulated the 26-year-old golfer on the win.

Balionis shared pictures of herself interviewing an emotional Gotterup on the course. She wrote in the caption,

“It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done… This is just the beginning for the big hitter, and the emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿”
The sports journalist admitted that while her opinion may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, she enjoyed watching Chris Gotterup battle it out on the course. She praised him for “taking down a world-class field” and defeating World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy in a close chase.

Notably, Gotterup and McIlroy were some of the top contenders for the Genesis Scottish Open title. The former clinched the title while the latter tied for second place with Marco Penge.

