Amanda Balionis humorously shares the "scariest moment" of her life before heading to Detroit

Amanda Balionis is currently heading to Detroit, most likely for the final two rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic. Before stepping up at the Detroit Golf Club, the CBS Reporter had faced a scary moment, which she humorously shared via her Instagram story.
Over the past few days, according to her social media updates, Balionis was taking a temporary break from covering the golf events. She recently returned to her reporting role as the journalist was present at the 2025 Travelers Championship.
Amanda Balionis reshared a snap from the story shared by her friend Dana (@lulabrinx). The story showed a pavement, where some stones are hilariously circled as bad luck spots. Dana wrote:
"Sadly @balionis fell victim to a bad luck spot BUT within mere seconds found the only good luck spot (1 vs the 100 bad spots) and reversed her fate..."
Amanda Balionis reposted the same with her 354k Instagram followers. The reporter wrote in caption:
"Scariest moment of my life for a second there 😂"
This update came shortly after Balionis shared some moments with her friends. The 39-year-old recently had an outing with her friends Dana and Olivia Mascattelo, where they visited a place titled Seklab.
Following their visit to the lab, Amanda Balionis gave a sneak peek of her outfit before heading to Detroit, Michigan. The CBS Reporter was wearing a light brown matching jumpsuit, paired with white sneakers and a white Puppies & Golf hat. She wrote in the caption:
"It's like @underarmour was in my color analysis apt with me 😂 l'm an olive green girlie now. Off to Detroit! 🚀"
Amid doing her duties as a CBS Sports journalist and enjoying vacation, Balionis did not seem to forget about her furry friends.
Amanda Balionis shares a collaboration with TravisMathew
After her time at TPC River Highlands, Balionis shared an update about her NGO, Puppies and Golf, on social media. She announced a merchandise collaboration between Puppies and Golf and apparel brand TravisMathew.
As a part of the 4th of July event, Amanda Balionis' NGO will be putting up new caps for sale with an NFL legend Reggie Bush-endorsed brand. According to her post, the amount earned will be contributed towards supporting rescue shelters and training rescue dogs for veterans.
In an Instagram post shared by Balionis and Puppies & Golf, the caption read:
"🐶⛳️🇺🇸 Our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition, so once they are gone, they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last!"
Balionis started Puppies and Golf back in 2020. The non-profit organization started with an aim to connect people with rescue dogs and provide puppies with their forever homes.