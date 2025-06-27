Amanda Balionis humorously shares the "scariest moment" of her life before heading to Detroit

Amanda Balionis is currently heading to Detroit, most likely for the final two rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic. Before stepping up at the Detroit Golf Club, the CBS Reporter had faced a scary moment, which she humorously shared via her Instagram story.

Ad

Over the past few days, according to her social media updates, Balionis was taking a temporary break from covering the golf events. She recently returned to her reporting role as the journalist was present at the 2025 Travelers Championship.

Amanda Balionis reshared a snap from the story shared by her friend Dana (@lulabrinx). The story showed a pavement, where some stones are hilariously circled as bad luck spots. Dana wrote:

"Sadly @balionis fell victim to a bad luck spot BUT within mere seconds found the only good luck spot (1 vs the 100 bad spots) and reversed her fate..."

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis reposted the same with her 354k Instagram followers. The reporter wrote in caption:

"Scariest moment of my life for a second there 😂"

A still taken from Balionis' Instagram story / IG: @balionis

This update came shortly after Balionis shared some moments with her friends. The 39-year-old recently had an outing with her friends Dana and Olivia Mascattelo, where they visited a place titled Seklab.

Ad

Following their visit to the lab, Amanda Balionis gave a sneak peek of her outfit before heading to Detroit, Michigan. The CBS Reporter was wearing a light brown matching jumpsuit, paired with white sneakers and a white Puppies & Golf hat. She wrote in the caption:

"It's like @underarmour was in my color analysis apt with me 😂 l'm an olive green girlie now. Off to Detroit! 🚀"

Ad

A still taken from Balionis' Instagram story / IG: @balionis

Amid doing her duties as a CBS Sports journalist and enjoying vacation, Balionis did not seem to forget about her furry friends.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares a collaboration with TravisMathew

After her time at TPC River Highlands, Balionis shared an update about her NGO, Puppies and Golf, on social media. She announced a merchandise collaboration between Puppies and Golf and apparel brand TravisMathew.

As a part of the 4th of July event, Amanda Balionis' NGO will be putting up new caps for sale with an NFL legend Reggie Bush-endorsed brand. According to her post, the amount earned will be contributed towards supporting rescue shelters and training rescue dogs for veterans.

Ad

In an Instagram post shared by Balionis and Puppies & Golf, the caption read:

"🐶⛳️🇺🇸 Our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition, so once they are gone, they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last!"

Ad

Balionis started Puppies and Golf back in 2020. The non-profit organization started with an aim to connect people with rescue dogs and provide puppies with their forever homes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More