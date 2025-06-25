Amanda Balionis dons a blue bikini as she enjoys "summer vibes" in the pool

Summer is here, and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is all for it. She shared some footage of herself enjoying her time in a pool while donning a stylish blue swimsuit.
Before Balionis joined CBS Sports, she worked as an in-house golf reporter and host for the PGA Tour from 2011 to 2017. She took up a part-time role with the American network CBS Sports in 2017 and has been with the organization since then. She also doubles as a social media influencer with over 350,000 followers on Instagram.
The 38-year-old golf reporter recently spent some time with her close friend Cosette Chaput, who is also the CEO and co-founder of a women’s sports talent management firm. The two ladies hung out in a pool, and Chaput shared a video of Balionis lying down in a dog-shaped floater while wearing a blue two-piece swimsuit. She captioned the post:
“@balionis. New @puppiesandgolf collab idea unlocked
Amanda Balionis then reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption:
“The only summer vibes I’m here for
The CBS Sports reporter, who was clearly having a good time in the pool, styled the blue swimsuit with a sun hat and a pair of sunglasses. When she realized Chaput was recording her, she raised the can of soda she had in her hand and smiled at the camera.
Take a peek at the post here:
In addition to being a golf reporter, Amanda Balionis is also an avid lover of dogs. In 2020, she founded Puppies & Golf, a charity foundation dedicated to protecting dogs around the country. So far, the organization has supported animal shelters countrywide with up to $500,000 in donations.
Amanda Balionis pens down honest thoughts on Keegan Bradley’s 2025 Travelers Championship victory
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley secured his second Travelers Championship title on Sunday at TPC River Highlands. Amanda Balionis, who covered the event for CBS Sports, shared a post on Instagram talking about Bradley’s victory. The post read:
“What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy in dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, ‘should he be a playing Captain?’ will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 🇺🇸”
Amanda Balionis shared pictures of herself interviewing the PGA Tour star, who was captured smiling from ear to ear right after his phenomenal victory. She also shared a picture of herself walking beside Keegan Bradley’s wife, Jillian Bradley, on the course.
Take a look at Balionis’ post here:
Keegan Bradley has been named team US captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup, which begins on September 25. A one-time major championship winner, he won the PGA Championship in 2011 and has had nine top-10 finishes this year.