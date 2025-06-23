Amanda Balionis ‘excited’ for a special cause after a thrilling week at the Travelers Championship

Amanda Balionis had a very hectic week at the Travelers Championship. She was one of the major CBS reporters at the TPC River Highlands, doing interviews on the course and on the sidelines. Now that the Travelers Championship has concluded, Balionis is preparing to participate in a big charitable tournament.

On June 23, Amanda Balionis posted an Instagram story about her next project. She shared a black golf outfit that she plans to wear to a tournament organized by The Begin Again Foundation. It is a non-governmental organization that strives to save lives by raising awareness about sepsis and TSS. Professional Golfer Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey Leishman founded this NGO in 2015.

Amanda Balionis even highlighted both of them in her Instagram story. The captions accompanying the Instagram story read:

"Excited to be back at @thebeginagainfoundation charity tournament"

"What @audreyleishman and @marcleishman are doing to save lives through sepsis awareness is amazing"

Talking about Balionis' story, here's a look at it:

Amanda Balionis shares her new golf outfit (Image Credit: via Instagram @balionis)

The Begin Again Foundation currently addresses a broader range of issues, including financial stability, women's health, grief treatment, and education. Marc Leishman and his wife have ensured solid financial stewardship, low overhead, and open governance.

This is not the first time Amanda Balionis has taken part in a charitable golf tournament presented by The Begin Again Foundation. She also took part in the fifth annual Begin Again Foundation Celebrity Classic.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Keegan Bradley on winning the 2025 Travelers Championship

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The 2025 Travelers Championship was surely a thrilling experience for the fans. The final round was full of twists and turns, but Keegan Bradley came out on top to win the title. He finished the tournament 15 shots under par and won the whole thing with a one-shot margin. Tommy Fleetwood placed second in this tournament with a total score of 14 under par.

This was Keegan Bradley's second Travelers Championship win, and Amanda Balionis expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She shared some images from Bradley's victory as well as an interview with him following the victory. Balionis also provided an amusing caption for Bradley's win that read:

"What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy in dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 🇺🇸"

Keegan Bradley's victory establishes him as a strong Ryder Cup contender. Even Balionis hinted at this in her Instagram caption. Bradley initially declared that he would not participate in the Ryder Cup if he did not qualify via rankings. But now that he's won the 2025 Travelers Championship, things could alter dramatically.

