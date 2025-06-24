‘Practice Hero’ Amanda Balionis shocks 223K followed IG golf influencer with near-perfect over-the-water shot

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was in Cromwell, Connecticut, last week for the Travelers Championship. She had also partnered with the tournament and took part in an exhibition contest at TPC River Highlands.

Balionis teamed up with golf content creators Roger Steele and Gabby Golf Girl to go against Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley. The broadcaster shocked the influencer, who has 223K followers, with a near-perfect shot over the water.

On Monday (June 23), she took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the same. She wrote:

"Practice hero over here making it onto the umbrella when it didn't count...almost disrespectful how shocked Roger Steele is tbh,"

Trending

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis also fulfilled her reporting duties at the Travelers Championship last week. She was returning to tournament coverage after a week off post the RBC Canadian Open. The reporter took some time off and did not cover the US Open the week before.

"The question of 'should he be a playing Captain?' will be discussed" - Amanda Balionis on Keegan Bradley

Amanda Balionis and Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Imagn)

During the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday (June 22), CBS reporter Amanda Balionis explained the "Sunday storylines" to fans via her Instagram account.

While talking about US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, she wondered whether he would pick himself for the team in the upcoming biennial tournament. After he emerged victorious in the tournament, Balionis revisited the possibility of the 39-year-old making the team in September this year.

She wrote:

"What. A. Finish. Keegan Bradley takes his 2nd Travelers Championship trophy in dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified,"

US golfer Keegan Bradley had entered the final round of the Travelers Championship tied for second with Russell Henley. The duo were trailing leaderboard topper Tommy Fleetwood by three strokes.

Early in the round, Bradley covered up the three-shot deficit after Fleetwood carded three bogeys in the first four holes. The two were tied for the top spot. However, later on, the British golfer regained his lead in the round.

As the final round progressed, it came down to the wire between the golfers. However, it was Bradley who triumphed that day with a margin of one stroke. Fleetwood and Henley tied for second with a total score of 14-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More