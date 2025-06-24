‘Practice Hero’ Amanda Balionis shocks 223K followed IG golf influencer with near-perfect over-the-water shot

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was in Cromwell, Connecticut, last week for the Travelers Championship. She had also partnered with the tournament and took part in an exhibition contest at TPC River Highlands.
Balionis teamed up with golf content creators Roger Steele and Gabby Golf Girl to go against Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley. The broadcaster shocked the influencer, who has 223K followers, with a near-perfect shot over the water.
On Monday (June 23), she took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the same. She wrote:
"Practice hero over here making it onto the umbrella when it didn't count...almost disrespectful how shocked Roger Steele is tbh,"
Amanda Balionis also fulfilled her reporting duties at the Travelers Championship last week. She was returning to tournament coverage after a week off post the RBC Canadian Open. The reporter took some time off and did not cover the US Open the week before.
"The question of 'should he be a playing Captain?' will be discussed" - Amanda Balionis on Keegan Bradley
During the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday (June 22), CBS reporter Amanda Balionis explained the "Sunday storylines" to fans via her Instagram account.
While talking about US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, she wondered whether he would pick himself for the team in the upcoming biennial tournament. After he emerged victorious in the tournament, Balionis revisited the possibility of the 39-year-old making the team in September this year.
She wrote:
"What. A. Finish. Keegan Bradley takes his 2nd Travelers Championship trophy in dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified,"
US golfer Keegan Bradley had entered the final round of the Travelers Championship tied for second with Russell Henley. The duo were trailing leaderboard topper Tommy Fleetwood by three strokes.
Early in the round, Bradley covered up the three-shot deficit after Fleetwood carded three bogeys in the first four holes. The two were tied for the top spot. However, later on, the British golfer regained his lead in the round.
As the final round progressed, it came down to the wire between the golfers. However, it was Bradley who triumphed that day with a margin of one stroke. Fleetwood and Henley tied for second with a total score of 14-under.