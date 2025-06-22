"He's the celebrity" - Amanda Balionis says Keegan Bradley is in position to be playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley is in Cromwell, Connecticut to play at the Travelers Championship this week. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis talked about Bradley when explaining "Sunday storylines" to the fans on her Instagram stories.

The US Ryder Cup captain is currently ranked T2 in the leaderboard. As per Balionis, the final Signature Event of the year is a "hometown tournament" for him. She claimed that the ace golfer was a "celebrity" in the town.

With the 2025 Ryder Cup fast approaching, Balionis believed that Bradley had put himself in a position where he could pick himself for the team in September this year.

"Keegan Bradley obviously a former champion here. A fan favorite. This is his hometown tournament. US Ryder Cup captain. Everywhere he goes, he is the celebrity around here and this place means everything to him. That's interesting because now he's put himself in the conversation to pick himself as a player on the Ryder Cup team. Will he be a playing captain?"

Bradley had entered the final round of the Travelers Championship tied for second with Russell Henley. Leaderboard topper Tommy Fleetwood had a three stroke lead over them.

The trio teed off together on Sunday (June 22) after the tee times were moved due to weather conditions. After a string of bogeys from Fleetwood in the initial four holes, he lost his lead as Bradley tied with him for the top spot.

However, the former managed to recover quickly with a streak of pars and a few birdies. Bradley on the other hand carded a couple bogeys, creating a one-stroke margin between the duo (at the time of writing).

How did Keegan Bradley perform in the Travelers Championship this week?

Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Imagn)

Keegan Bradley had a strong start to his campaign at the Travelers Championship this week.

He hit three consecutive birdies in his opening round on the 6th, 7th and 8th holes. In total, the golfer shot seven birdies and one bogey to score 6-under 64 in Round 1 of the Signature event. His form slipped in Round 2 on Friday (June 20) as he carded three birdies and three bogeys to close the round at even par.

However, Bradley pulled off a fantastic recovery in Round 3 as he posted a clean score card. He hit four birdies on the front nine. In total, he recorded seven birdies to finish 7-under 63.

In the ongoing final round at TPC River Highlands, Bradley has played through 16 holes at the time of writing. So far, he has shot four birdies and three bogeys.

