Tommy Fleetwood cracks under pressure as fatal error opens the door for Keegan Bradley to take his Travelers Championship lead

Tommy Fleetwood lost his lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship to Keegan Bradley after a string of errors early in the Round 4 on Sunday, June 22. Fleetwood had entered the final round last Signature event of the PGA Tour season with a three-shot lead over the field.

Ad

Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley trailed the British golfer at T2 after the third round on Saturday, June 21. However, the situation dramatically changed with Fleetwood seemingly cracking under pressure in Cromwell.

In the first four holes, he lost his three-shot lead after carding three bogeys in the final round at TPC River Highlands. His fatal error opened doors for Bradley to jump up a spot on the leaderboard.

Bradley took the top spot on the leaderboard after he registered a birdie on his second hole. Keegan joined Bradley at the top with his first birdie of the day on par-4 2nd hole (at the time of writing).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the tee times were moved due to weather conditions, leading contenders Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, and Keegan Bradley started their final rounds at 12:56 p.m. ET.

At the time of writing, Fleetwood was through five holes and had posted one birdie and three bogeys. Bradley was also through five holes and had recorded one birdie.

How did Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley perform in the Travelers Championship this week?

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood:

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Imagn)

The British golfer put up consistently spectacular performances throughout the week. He started his campaign at the Travelers Championship with a clean scorecard in his opening round on Thursday, June 19. He hit four birdies to score 4-under 66 in Round 1.

Ad

The ace golfer kept up his momentum in the second round as well. He shot two eagles, two birdies and one bogey to finish 5-under 65. The 34-year-old once again recorded a clean scorecard on Saturday with one eagle and five birdies to close Round 3 at 7-under 63.

Keegan Bradley:

Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Imagn)

The US golfer displayed strong skills at the Travelers Championship after an impressive run across PGA Tour events this season. He began the tournament with a 6-under 64 at the opening round on Thursday, June 19.

Ad

In Round 1, he shot three consecutive birdies on the 6th, 7th and 8th holes. In total, he recorded seven birdies and one bogey in the first round to enter the title race.

His form saw a dip in Round 2, as he shot three birdies and three bogeys to close the day at even par. However, Bradley staged an impressive recovery in Round 3 as he posted a clean scorecard. He shot seven birdies to finish 7-under 63 on Saturday to take his total score to 13-under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More