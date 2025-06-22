Severe weather in Cromwell, Connecticut, has forced the PGA Tour to change tee times for the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour posted this on X by writing a post on June 22. This announcement was made to prioritise the safety of players, caddies, staff, and fans.

The caption of the post reads:

"Sunday weather forecast for the Travelers Championship:

Due to approaching storms, R4 starting times will be restructured to a split tee start in groups of 3. Approximate starting times will be 10:55 AM - 12:55 PM. Revised starting times will be published shortly."

The PGA Tour's tee times were delayed across the board. The first group, originally scheduled for an early morning start, teed off later than planned. While the final groups will now begin between 1:10 and 1:50 pm ET. Coverage is expected to continue as originally planned on Golf Channel and CBS from 1-6 pm ET.

As of now, Tommy Fleetwood holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship. He is grouped with Henley, who is in solo second place. Rory McIlroy will tee off in the penultimate pairing alongside Patrick Cantlay. Local forecasts predict scattered thunderstorms through mid-morning, with conditions expected to clear in early afternoon. Lightning detection systems remain active across the TPC River Highlands.

Despite the alteration, the final round of the Travelers Championship will be completed on Sunday. With storms expected to pass before the final round tees off.

Updates the tee times of the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship

Here are the updated tee times of the final round of the Travelers Championship after weather disturbances:

1st tee

7:55 AM – Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid

– Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid 8:05 AM – Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap

– Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap 8:15 AM – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau

– Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau 8:25 AM – Tom Hoge, Min Woo Lee

– Tom Hoge, Min Woo Lee 8:35 AM – Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes

– Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes 8:45 AM – Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas

– Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas 8:55 AM – Joe Highsmith, Sepp Straka

– Joe Highsmith, Sepp Straka 9:05 AM – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

– Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama 9:15 AM – Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston

– Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston 9:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

– Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry 9:40 AM – Ryan Gerard, Max Homa

– Ryan Gerard, Max Homa 9:50 AM – Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak

– Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak 10:00 AM – Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun

– Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun 10:10 AM – Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

– Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg 10:20 AM – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland

– Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland 10:30 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

– Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre 10:40 AM – Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley

– Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley 10:50 AM – Luke Clanton, Collin Morikawa

– Luke Clanton, Collin Morikawa 11:00 AM – Daniel Berger, Tom Kim

– Daniel Berger, Tom Kim 11:15 AM – Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An

– Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An 11:25 AM – Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin

– Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin 11:35 AM – Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim

– Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim 11:45 AM – Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:55 AM – Sam Burns, Davis Thompson

– Sam Burns, Davis Thompson 12:05 PM – Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu

– Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu 12:15 PM – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat

– Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat 12:25 PM – Max Greyserman, Alex Noren

– Max Greyserman, Alex Noren 12:35 PM – Viktor Hovland, Aaron Rai

– Viktor Hovland, Aaron Rai 12:50 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

– Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith 1:00 PM – Nick Taylor, Denny McCarthy

– Nick Taylor, Denny McCarthy 1:10 PM – Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

– Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay 1:20 PM – Harris English, Lucas Glover

– Harris English, Lucas Glover 1:30 PM – Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark

– Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark 1:40 PM – Keegan Bradley, Jason Day

– Keegan Bradley, Jason Day 1:50 PM – Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

10th tee

10:55 AM – Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley, Akshay Bhatia

– Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley, Akshay Bhatia 11:06 AM – Robert MacIntyre, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland

– Robert MacIntyre, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland 11:17 AM – Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young

– Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young 11:28 AM – J.J. Spaun, Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak

– J.J. Spaun, Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak 11:39 AM – Ryan Gerard, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler

– Ryan Gerard, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler 11:50 AM – Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston

– Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston 12:01 PM – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Joe Highsmith

– Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Joe Highsmith 12:12 PM – Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas

– Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas 12:23 PM – Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge

– Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge 12:34 PM – Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau

– Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau 12:45 PM – Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap

– Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap 12:56 PM – Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid

