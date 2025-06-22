Severe weather in Cromwell, Connecticut, has forced the PGA Tour to change tee times for the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour posted this on X by writing a post on June 22. This announcement was made to prioritise the safety of players, caddies, staff, and fans.
The caption of the post reads:
"Sunday weather forecast for the Travelers Championship:
Due to approaching storms, R4 starting times will be restructured to a split tee start in groups of 3. Approximate starting times will be 10:55 AM - 12:55 PM. Revised starting times will be published shortly."
The PGA Tour's tee times were delayed across the board. The first group, originally scheduled for an early morning start, teed off later than planned. While the final groups will now begin between 1:10 and 1:50 pm ET. Coverage is expected to continue as originally planned on Golf Channel and CBS from 1-6 pm ET.
As of now, Tommy Fleetwood holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship. He is grouped with Henley, who is in solo second place. Rory McIlroy will tee off in the penultimate pairing alongside Patrick Cantlay. Local forecasts predict scattered thunderstorms through mid-morning, with conditions expected to clear in early afternoon. Lightning detection systems remain active across the TPC River Highlands.
Despite the alteration, the final round of the Travelers Championship will be completed on Sunday. With storms expected to pass before the final round tees off.
Updates the tee times of the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship
Here are the updated tee times of the final round of the Travelers Championship after weather disturbances:
1st tee
- 7:55 AM – Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid
- 8:05 AM – Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap
- 8:15 AM – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau
- 8:25 AM – Tom Hoge, Min Woo Lee
- 8:35 AM – Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:45 AM – Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:55 AM – Joe Highsmith, Sepp Straka
- 9:05 AM – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:15 AM – Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston
- 9:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 9:40 AM – Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
- 9:50 AM – Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak
- 10:00 AM – Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun
- 10:10 AM – Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
- 10:20 AM – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
- 10:30 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:40 AM – Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley
- 10:50 AM – Luke Clanton, Collin Morikawa
- 11:00 AM – Daniel Berger, Tom Kim
- 11:15 AM – Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An
- 11:25 AM – Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin
- 11:35 AM – Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim
- 11:45 AM – Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:55 AM – Sam Burns, Davis Thompson
- 12:05 PM – Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu
- 12:15 PM – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat
- 12:25 PM – Max Greyserman, Alex Noren
- 12:35 PM – Viktor Hovland, Aaron Rai
- 12:50 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:00 PM – Nick Taylor, Denny McCarthy
- 1:10 PM – Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:20 PM – Harris English, Lucas Glover
- 1:30 PM – Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark
- 1:40 PM – Keegan Bradley, Jason Day
- 1:50 PM – Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
10th tee
- 10:55 AM – Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:06 AM – Robert MacIntyre, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
- 11:17 AM – Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young
- 11:28 AM – J.J. Spaun, Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak
- 11:39 AM – Ryan Gerard, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler
- 11:50 AM – Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston
- 12:01 PM – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Joe Highsmith
- 12:12 PM – Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:23 PM – Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge
- 12:34 PM – Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau
- 12:45 PM – Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap
- 12:56 PM – Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid