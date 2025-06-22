Keegan Bradley eyes a big 'Ryder Cup' call anniversary celebration at Travelers Championship: "Special day tomorrow, could be even better"

Sunday marks one year since Keegan Bradley was named Team US Ryder Cup captain. After his third round at the Travelers Championship, he reflected on the anniversary of the appointment, saying that it's going to be a “special day.”

Bradley made his first Ryder Cup appearance in 2012 when he qualified for the tournament after finishing 10th on the tour’s money list. Two years later, he also made the team as Tom Watson’s captain’s pick for the tournament in 2014.

During a post-round conference at TPS River Highlands, Keegan Bradley was to comment on how he feels with the Ryder Cup approaching. Laughing, he said that he is reminded of the task ahead everywhere he goes. He also added (via ASAP Sports):

Trending

“It's funny, I try so hard not to think about playing, but they remind me every hole. Tomorrow is the year anniversary of getting the call for the Ryder Cup, so pretty crazy that we're a year out, but special day tomorrow, could be even better.”

Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley got the Ryder Cup captain call last year, when he was 38 years old. This makes him the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer took up the role in 1963 at the age of 34.

In 2023, Bradley was a contender for the final Team US Ryder Cup spot. However, the US captain at the time, Zach Johnson, picked Justin Thomas over Bradley to make the team.

How did Keegan Bradley perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3?

Keegan Bradley is chasing his first win of the 2025 season and eighth PGA Tour title at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He played spectacularly on moving day and moved five spots up the leaderboard to tie for second place.

Bradley went bogey-free across all 18 holes at TPC River Highlands on Saturday. He fired four birdies in groups of twos on the front nine, and three more birdies on the back nine. He carded a 7-under 63 at the end of his round and finished with a total of 13-under 197, tied with Russell Henley.

The Woodstock-born golfer is three strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood, who maintained his lead with 16-under 194. Meanwhile, Jason Day is in fourth place with 11-under.

In 2023, Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship, marking his sixth PGA Tour victory. He won the tournament with 23-under 257, three strokes ahead of the runners-up Zac Blair and Brian Harman. Bradley has made 15 PGA Tour starts this season.

His first and only missed cut was at the Masters Tournament, and his best result so far is fifth position, which he placed in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational. He made the cut at the PGA Championship, tying for eighth position, and also at the US Open, tying for 33rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More