Ben Griffin jokes about Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup selection dilemma at US Open

Ben Griffin joked about Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup selection dilemma at the 2025 US Open. The American golfer has had a good outing in the Major so far, settling in fourth place after playing 36 holes.

In the post-round press conference, the PGA Tour pro jockily said the US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, told him that one among his group members, Andrew Novak and Maverick McNealy, who played the low after 36 holes, will be selected for the biennial tournament. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Keegan said whoever was low man after 36 holes was getting on the Ryder Cup, so I guess I'm getting -- I'm just kidding."

Among the three, Griffin scored the lowest at the US Open after 36 holes. He settled at even par score while Novak settled in T58 at 7-over and McNealy at five over for T36.

Griffin further talked about his group members, saying:

"It was fun. Two guys that I'm really close with. We're all pretty similar in age and have known each other forever. Andrew I've known longer than Maverick. Maverick and I played together for the first time when we were both freshmen in college. So it was really fun."

Notably, the top six in the US Team standings would directly qualify for the Ryder Cup, while the remaining six will be the captain's pick. Ben Griffin is currently ranked seventh in the Ryder Cup ranking, followed by McNealy in eighth place and Novak in tenth place.

Ben Griffin reflects on his performance at the US Open 2025

Ben Griffin started his outing at the 2025 US Open with an opening round of 69 and then played the next round of 71. He jumped two spots after the second round to settle in fourth place, just three strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns.

In the post-round press conference, Griffin talked about his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Honestly I just haven't had any birdie putts drop. I've had a lot of really good looks even inside 10 to 12 feet and I probably missed five or six of those that you hope to make when you're trying to win major championships. I feel like I'm managing my game really well."

"I made a couple bogeys today and honestly it was club selection more than anything was the issue. I feel like from a physical standpoint my game is in great shape, just got to really be disciplined on the course in terms of course management the next two rounds and give myself a lot of looks," he added.

It was a moving day on Friday for Sam Burns at the US Open. He played a low 65 to jump 32 spots on the leaderboard and took the lead in the game while opening round leader JJ Spaun slipped to second place after playing a round of 72. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up with the finale on Sunday, June 15.

