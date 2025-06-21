"Have been far from perfect" - Amanda Balionis reveals why mindset matters as she shares inspirational workout story

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is in Cromwell, Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship. Despite her hectic schedule, she "snuck in" a workout into her day.

On Saturday (June 21), Balionis posted a mirror selfie from the gym on her Instagram stories. Sporting a white tank top, matching shoes and black tights, she shared an inspirational story with her 353K followers.

The broadcaster explained that she hadn't been consistent with her fitness this past month and striving for a session despite her week not being "perfect" reminded her why "mindset matters".

"Today was a great reminder why mindset matters. Have been FAR from perfect in consistency and working out this month. Today I had an extra 30 and in the past I would have called this week a wash because it wasn't perfect. Instead I stuck to doing what I can and snuck in a workout. These days and weeks stack up and it makes a difference in mental and physical healt."

Amanda Balionis was last seen at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto two weeks back. After a week's break, she is back to reporting duties at the final Singature Event of the season - the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Amanda Balionis shared snippets from her "best off-week"

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was off-duty at the US Open last week. She used her much-needed downtime to go on a trip with her friends to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The broadcaster shared snippets from the fun trip with her fans on Instagram. The carousel post saw her chilling with her friends on a yacht, eating at The Nautilus, catching up on the US Open action on TV along with some jenga, reading The Secret Book of Flora Lea by Patty Callahan Henry on the beach, feasting on oysters at Oyster Bar, enjoying some live music, grabbing coffee, having fun at karoake among other fun activities.

Balionis had an amusing caption for the photodump. She wrote:

"If you saw us at karaoke, or trying to turn a bar into a karaoke night…no you didn’t 😂 best off-week with so many of my favorite humans."

After a week of relaxation and travelling, Amanda Balionis is back in action this week for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

At the time of writing, Tommy Fleetwood was leading the standings in the ongoing Round 3 of the tournament with a total score of 11-under. Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, and Jason Day are all in contention at the event.

