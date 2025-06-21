What is Jason Day's OWGR? Exploring the golfer’s world ranking

The former World No.1 Jason Day is currently ranked 38th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). His world rankings improved by one spot after the US Open last week, where he finished T23 with a total score of 8-over par.
Day is currently competing at the 2025 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He has put up a strong performance at the tournament so far and is currently ranked solo fourth in the ongoing Round 3 at TPC River Highlands.
Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood are leading the leaderboard, but are only one stroke ahead of Day. The Australian golfer started his campaign at the last Signature event of the year with a strong 4-under 66 on Thursday, June 19. In his opening round, Day hit four consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th holes. In total, he shot five birdies and one bogey.
Jason Day kept up the momentum throughout Round 2 with another 4-under 66 performance after hitting seven birdies and three bogeys on Friday, June 20. At the time of writing, he is yet to start his third round at TPC River Highlands. He will tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET with Tommy Fleetwood.
After struggling with his form in the last few years, the 37-year-old has displayed fairly consistent performances this season. Heading into the weekend rounds of the Travelers Championship, he is in contention to clinch his first title of the year.
When did Jason Day reach World No. 1?
Jason Day reached the World No. 1 rankings in 2015, which also marked his breakout year. In 2025, he dominated the season by winning four PGA Tour titles and the PGA Championship.
At the 2015 PGA Championship, Day also became the first golfer in history to finish at 20-under par score in a major. Day also clinched the BMW Championship, The Barclays, RBC Canadian Open and Farmers Insurance Open titles in 2015.
After losing the 2015 TOUR Championship to Jordan Spieth, Day relinquished the World No. 1 rank to him. However, after an excellent performance in the 2016 season, he once again conquered the spot. In 2016, Day picked up the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC Dell Match Play event, maintaining his World No. 1.
However, his form slipped considerably post that season. After a winless 2017 season and a caddy change, he recorded two wins on the PGA Tour in 2018 - the Wells Fargo Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open. Those were his final victories before his brief resurgence in 2023, where he won the AT&T Byron Nelson.