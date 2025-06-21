What is Jason Day's OWGR? Exploring the golfer’s world ranking

The former World No.1 Jason Day is currently ranked 38th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). His world rankings improved by one spot after the US Open last week, where he finished T23 with a total score of 8-over par.

Ad

Day is currently competing at the 2025 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He has put up a strong performance at the tournament so far and is currently ranked solo fourth in the ongoing Round 3 at TPC River Highlands.

Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood are leading the leaderboard, but are only one stroke ahead of Day. The Australian golfer started his campaign at the last Signature event of the year with a strong 4-under 66 on Thursday, June 19. In his opening round, Day hit four consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th holes. In total, he shot five birdies and one bogey.

Ad

Trending

Jason Day kept up the momentum throughout Round 2 with another 4-under 66 performance after hitting seven birdies and three bogeys on Friday, June 20. At the time of writing, he is yet to start his third round at TPC River Highlands. He will tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET with Tommy Fleetwood.

After struggling with his form in the last few years, the 37-year-old has displayed fairly consistent performances this season. Heading into the weekend rounds of the Travelers Championship, he is in contention to clinch his first title of the year.

Ad

When did Jason Day reach World No. 1?

Jason Day at the 2015 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Jason Day reached the World No. 1 rankings in 2015, which also marked his breakout year. In 2025, he dominated the season by winning four PGA Tour titles and the PGA Championship.

Ad

At the 2015 PGA Championship, Day also became the first golfer in history to finish at 20-under par score in a major. Day also clinched the BMW Championship, The Barclays, RBC Canadian Open and Farmers Insurance Open titles in 2015.

After losing the 2015 TOUR Championship to Jordan Spieth, Day relinquished the World No. 1 rank to him. However, after an excellent performance in the 2016 season, he once again conquered the spot. In 2016, Day picked up the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC Dell Match Play event, maintaining his World No. 1.

However, his form slipped considerably post that season. After a winless 2017 season and a caddy change, he recorded two wins on the PGA Tour in 2018 - the Wells Fargo Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open. Those were his final victories before his brief resurgence in 2023, where he won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More