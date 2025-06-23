"Came up just short" - Jason Day gets honest about not winning the Travelers Championship despite giving "it a run"

Jason Day recently took to social media to share his honest feelings about his performance at the Travelers Championship last week. Despite a strong show throughout, he eventually fell short by two strokes and finished T4.

Day was ranked fourth heading into the final round on Sunday (June 22). He started his bid for the title with a birdie on the very first hole. In total, he hit three birdies and one bogey to score 2-under 68. His total score was 13-under.

After a tussle with Tommy Fleetwood, it was the US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley who triumphed at the final Signature event of the year with a total score of 15-under.

On Monday, Jason Day posted pictures from the Travelers Championship and shared his thoughts about the tournament on Instagram. He wrote:

"We gave it a run but came up just short. Thanks to all the fans and volunteers at Travelers Championship and congrats to Keegan Bradley on the hard fought victory."

The Australian golfer had shot four consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th holes in his opening round at the Travelers Championship on Thursday (June 19). In Round 1, he recorded a total of five birdies and one bogey to score 4-under 66.

Day kept up the form in Round 2 as well, where he shot three back-to-back birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. In total, he hit seven birdies and four bogeys to finish 4-under 66.

In Round 3, the ace golfer recorded another set of three consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. In total, he hit five birdies and two bogeys to close the moving day at 3-under 67.

How much did Jason Day earn at the Travelers Championship?

Jason Day at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Getty)

Jason Day had a $880,000 payday at the Travelers Championship last week. It was the final Signature event of the year, meaning one of the biggest paydays of the season.

Day had tied for 4th with Harris English, and both of them earned the same amount along with 312.500 FedEx points. Champion Keegan Bradley took home a whopping $3.6M and 700 FedEx points on Sunday (June 22).

T2 golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley earned $1,760,000 and 375 FedEx points. The next stop on the 2025 PGA Tour season will be the Rocket Classic from June 26-29. The tournament will boast of a $9.6M prize purse.

