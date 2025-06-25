“Keegan Bradley deserves it”: Golf insider backs US Ryder Cup captain for playing role amid political complexities

2025 Team US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley just secured his first victory of the season at the recently concluded Travelers Championship. Following his victory, golf insider Dan Rapaport stated that even if Bradley wasn’t the captain, he would make a good player on the Ryder Cup team.

During an episode of Dan on Golf, Rapaport listed his picks for the US Ryder Cup team and Bradley made the cut. He said that if the Ryder Cup politics were put aside, Bradley would most likely be picked by other top performing golfers to play on the team, too.

"By the metrics, it’s really not a hard call. If he [Keegan Bradley] wasn’t the captain, he would probably be right after Collin Morikawa on my list. If this was a pure golf decision — which it’s not, I understand — it’s not a pure golf decision. There’s a lot of politics involved, there’s a lot of logistics involved.” [1:18:00]

"But, you know, I think if the Ryder Cup started tomorrow, I think, you know, a Scottie Scheffler, a Xander, a Justin Thomas — I think these guys might look at Keegan and say, ‘Buddy, we want you there. You’re just—you’re playing just as good as any’… So it’s not really a difficult conversation if it was just contained to golf. Yeah, I agree. If I were Team USA, I’d lock on. Keegan Bradley deserves it.”

Rapaport also pointed out that Bradley recently defeated Scheffler, Thomas, and some of the biggest names in golf at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Golf Digest’s Luke Kerr-Dineen, who was a guest on the show, also supported Rapaport’s decision to pick Bradley, saying that he definitely deserves it.

In July 2024, eight-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley was named the US captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which kicks off on September 25 at Bethpage Black Course. At 39, he is now the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer, who was named captain at 34 in 1963.

A look at Keegan Bradley’s dominating performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley lifts the 2025 Travelers Championship Trophy - Image Source: Imagn

During his first round at TPC River Highlands, Keegan Bradley shot one bogey and seven birdies across 18 holes, which propelled him to third place on the leaderboard. On day two, he scored 70 after firing three birdies and three bogeys.

The 39-year-old golfer started his third round in the tournament tied for seventh place. After shooting a phenomenal bogey-free round, he climbed back up to second place.

Bradley charged into his final round at the 2025 Travelers Championship three strokes behind the lead. He scored a final-round 68, beating Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley by one stroke to claim the title.

