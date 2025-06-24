Golf Insider unsure about how he ‘feels’ about Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup team captaincy, despite his thrilling win at the Travelers Championship

Trent Ryan, one of the co-hosts of the Foreplay golf podcast, shared his thoughts about whether Keegan Bradley should remain the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain or be one of the players. Bradley recently clinched the Travelers Championship title, his first title of the season, and first since the BMW Championship last year.
The eight-time PGA Tour winner overtook Tommy Fleetwood, who maintained the lead for the majority of the Signature event, to win with a 15-under par 265. Bradley was announced to be leading the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup earlier this year. The 2025 edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York from September 25 to 28.
In the latest episode of the Foreplay podcast, golf analyst Trent Ryan expressed his opinions about Keegan Bradley's captaincy at the Ryder Cup, and whether he should be one of the 12 players, especially with the recent Signature event win in his bag. The official X page of the podcast shared a clip of the episode where the co-host was seen saying:
"I think he deserves to be one of the 12 guys on that Ryder Cup team. If you're looking at it purely from a perspective of like is this going to help team USA defeat team Europe, I think he's in."
While Trent went on to list the reasons that Keegan Bradley should undoubtedly be in the playing-12 instead of being the captain, his co-host Frankie Borrelli shared his uncertainty about Bradley's captaincy, as he said:
"I just don't know how I feel about the captaincy. I know that he said he's put a lot of work into it and I know that he's prideful of the amount of work that he's put in."
Referring to the U.S. team's loss in Rome in 2023, he added:
"There's a part of me that thinks like I want my guys just dedicated to one role when you're going into that."
The duo discussed the possibility of witnessing the captain play in the tournament and Bradley managing his dual role.
Keegan Bradley assures that he will remain the US Ryder Cup team captain
Keegan Bradley was named captain for the U.S. team, while Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, and Brandt Snedeker were named the vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
In an interview following his Travelers win with golf journalist, Daniel Rapaport, Bradley opened up about decisions being altered with his win, but assured that his role as a captain will not change at any cost. The 39-year-old stated (10:37 onwards):
"Well, I'm definitely going to still be the captain. That I'm not stepping down or any of that. I've put too much work into this."
Keegan Bradley went on to add that, while playing was not a possibility before, now, with his 'incredible vice captains' by his side, he would be more comfortable heading into a dual role.