Golf Insider unsure about how he ‘feels’ about Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup team captaincy, despite his thrilling win at the Travelers Championship

Trent Ryan, one of the co-hosts of the Foreplay golf podcast, shared his thoughts about whether Keegan Bradley should remain the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain or be one of the players. Bradley recently clinched the Travelers Championship title, his first title of the season, and first since the BMW Championship last year.

Ad

The eight-time PGA Tour winner overtook Tommy Fleetwood, who maintained the lead for the majority of the Signature event, to win with a 15-under par 265. Bradley was announced to be leading the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup earlier this year. The 2025 edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York from September 25 to 28.

Keegan Bradley after his win at the 2025 Travelers Championship - Source: Getty

In the latest episode of the Foreplay podcast, golf analyst Trent Ryan expressed his opinions about Keegan Bradley's captaincy at the Ryder Cup, and whether he should be one of the 12 players, especially with the recent Signature event win in his bag. The official X page of the podcast shared a clip of the episode where the co-host was seen saying:

Ad

Trending

"I think he deserves to be one of the 12 guys on that Ryder Cup team. If you're looking at it purely from a perspective of like is this going to help team USA defeat team Europe, I think he's in."

While Trent went on to list the reasons that Keegan Bradley should undoubtedly be in the playing-12 instead of being the captain, his co-host Frankie Borrelli shared his uncertainty about Bradley's captaincy, as he said:

Ad

"I just don't know how I feel about the captaincy. I know that he said he's put a lot of work into it and I know that he's prideful of the amount of work that he's put in."

Referring to the U.S. team's loss in Rome in 2023, he added:

"There's a part of me that thinks like I want my guys just dedicated to one role when you're going into that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo discussed the possibility of witnessing the captain play in the tournament and Bradley managing his dual role.

Keegan Bradley assures that he will remain the US Ryder Cup team captain

Keegan Bradley was named captain for the U.S. team, while Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, and Brandt Snedeker were named the vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

In an interview following his Travelers win with golf journalist, Daniel Rapaport, Bradley opened up about decisions being altered with his win, but assured that his role as a captain will not change at any cost. The 39-year-old stated (10:37 onwards):

"Well, I'm definitely going to still be the captain. That I'm not stepping down or any of that. I've put too much work into this."

Ad

Keegan Bradley went on to add that, while playing was not a possibility before, now, with his 'incredible vice captains' by his side, he would be more comfortable heading into a dual role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More