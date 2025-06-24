 "Tommy Fleetwood must hide his face in shame" - Fans react to the 34-YO stopping himself from watching Keegan Bradley's winning putt

Tommy Fleetwood’s pursuit of a PGA Tour title ended on Sunday at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The English golfer, who held a three-stroke lead entering the final round at TPC River Highlands, faltered as he tied for second. A viral video captured Fleetwood turning his back just as Keegan Bradley sank a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to seal the win.

NUCLR GOLF shared this clip on June 24 on X. The Caption of the post reads:

"😞💔#CRUSHING— Tommy Fleetwood couldn’t bear to watch as Keegan Bradley sank his birdie putt on 18 to win the Travelers and deny him his first PGA Tour win. @FleetwoodArmy"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The X post received harsh comments from fans who attached Tommy Fleetwood. One fan wrote:

"Tommy must hide his face in shame! Weird how he missed that putt."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Not till he stops making bad decisions like laying up in 18…71 hole lead and a 3 putt…candidly, he didn’t deserve to win with what he did on 18."

Expand Tweet

One fan conveyed their emotion in one word:

Painful"

Expand Tweet

One fan showed disbelief after watching the video:

"Is this video edited to make Fleetwood pause?"

Another fan supported Bradley's victory by writing:

"Keegan deserved the win."

One fan wrote:

"Yes, once he shoots the lowest score in a tournament."

Fleetwood was leading after a superb third-round 63, moving to 16-under-par. But Sunday, he carded bogeys on the 2nd, 4th, and 16th holes. His par attempt on the 18th hole fell short after he misread the green.

The missed opportunity marked the 159th PGA Tour start without a win for Fleetwood, who now has 42 career top-10 finishes on American soil, but still no title to show for it. Added to that, let's learn what Tommy Fleetwood said after losing the title.

Tommy Fleetwood Reflects on his Travelers Championship Loss: “It Hurts”

Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed by a single shot to Keegan Bradley. After the final round at TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood addressed the media and opened up about the emotions that followed his narrow loss.

Speaking candidly during the post-round press conference, Fleetwood admitted he hadn’t been in such a high-pressure scenario in a while and acknowledged the mixed emotions he was grappling with.

“I haven’t been in this situation for a while. I think, you know, when it sort of calms down – I’m upset now, I’m angry – when it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from,” he said, via ASAPSports.

“I said yesterday I haven’t been in this position all year, so it’s been awhile, felt like I did a lot of good things, but there was things that I definitely can do better, and I have to do better. So I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, I didn’t do that, it hurts.”

Bradley shot 68 and finished at 15-under. He earned $3.6 million for his eighth career win. Fleetwood and Russell Henley earned $2.16 million each for second place. Bradley surged to ninth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Fleetwood is now second in Europe’s rankings. He will next play at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he finished second in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More