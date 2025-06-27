Amanda Balionis flaunts $60-worth Champagne bottle as she says she needs no reason to celebrate

After a hectic 2025 Travlers Championship, Amanda Balionis is now up to a lot of things in her life. Apart from golf, she has also been working on a major collaboration to create new merchandise for her NGO, Puppies and Golf. Recently, Balionis shared a sneak peek into her life via Instagram stories, revealing a bottle of wine she is enjoying at a friend's hangout.
On June 26, Amanda Balionis shared multiple Instagram stories about her outings with her friends. They all had this meetup because of one of her friends' engagements on June 19 (according to their Instagram profile). On that day, Balionis was in Cromwell, Connecticut, as it was the opening day of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Now that the tournament was done, the buddies gathered to open a bottle of wine.
The CBS reporter posted a photo of the wine, and it was a Champagne Taittinger Brut Cuvee Prestige French White Sparkling Wine 750 mL. According to Mora's Wine, the bottle costs around $49.99. While discussing the wine, Balionis stated that she does not need a reason to open it, although she did thank her friend for giving her one.
The caption of the story read,
"Not that we ever need a reason to celebrate, but thanks for giving us one anyway."
Talking about her story, here's a look at it:
Apart from this, Balionis also shared a mirror selfie along with her friends with another caption that read,
"Just a couple of autumns rethinking every colour choice they've ever made."
Here's a look at that story, too:
Balionis was dressed in a white top and cap, with a grey jacket and blue jeans. She also wore white sneakers.
Amanda Balionis announced the approaching enormous collaboration for her NGO
On June 26, Amanda Balionis announced a massive collaboration partnership between her NGO, Puppies and Golf, and TravisMathew. It is one of the largest apparel brands, and Keegan Bradley has been a brand ambassador for over 9 years.
Travis Mathew, along with Puppies and Golf, will release a red, blue, and white cap. This is a special edition cap that will be released in honour of the forthcoming Fourth of July festivities. In the caption, Balionis stated:
"🐶⛳️🇺🇸 our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition, so once they are gone, they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last!"
Aside from that, Amanda Balionis indicated that any money raised will be used by the NGO for all of its projects.