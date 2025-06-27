Amanda Balionis thanks friend for gifting popular French champagne and 'a reason to celebrate'

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis celebrated her 38th birthday last week. She recently shared a story on Instagram saying that she has found yet another reason to celebrate, as she was given a bottle of the famous French champagne, Taittinger, by one of her friends.

Although Balionis is specifically a golf reporter, she has always been a lover of everything sports-related. In the 2000s, she played on Kutztown University's volleyball team before transferring to Hofstra University to chase her one true love— broadcast journalism. Now, she is a full-time reporter at CBS Sports, covering golf, college football, and NFL games.

In a recent Instagram post, Amanda Balionis showed off a bottle of Taittinger champagne and thanked her friend, Olivia Mascattello, for the gift. She wrote:

"Not that we ever need a reason to celebrate, for thanks for giving us one anyways @liv.mascatello 🥂.”

In a subsequent post, the CBS Sports reporter shared that she visited Seklab, a color and body analysis studio in New York. While she was at the studio, she shared a picture of herself with Mascattello and another friend of theirs. In the caption, she wrote:

"Just a couple of autumns rethinking every color choice they’ve ever made.”

Amanda Balionis spent most of her birthday week at the 2025 Travelers Championship, covering the event. She posted several teasers leading up to the tournament and, after it was concluded, shared a post congratulating Keegan Bradley on his victory.

Amanda Balionis shows off new merch for her non-profit organization, Puppies & Golf

Besides being a reporter, Amanda Balionis is also an avid lover of dogs. In 2020, she founded Puppies & Golf, a non-profit organization that rescues dogs, trains them, and provides support to at-risk dogs countrywide.

Puppies & Golf produces a range of branded golf-related items, including bandannas, sunglasses, head covers, and magnetic golf glove holders. The most recent addition to its merch line-up is a stylish blue Navy Patch hat designed with the Puppies & Golf logo.

Balionis shared a post on Instagram announcing that the limited edition hats can be purchased online. The post’s caption read:

“🐶⛳️🇺🇸 our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio. These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition so once they are gone they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last!”

The Pittsburgh native also wrote that the proceeds from the sale of Puppies & Golf merch will be used to support animal shelters and animal rescue houses nationwide. The funds raised will also be used to cover medical expenses and training costs for dogs in need or to train emotional support dogs for veterans with PTSD.

