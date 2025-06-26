Amanda Balionis announces collab with NFL legend-endorsed brand for her NGO

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis' NGO, Puppies and Golf, recently revealed a new brand collaboration. The NGO offers adoption over breeding and donates to shelters, rescue groups, and service-dog programs for veterans. Interestingly, the NGO is funded by merchandise sales, and they recently announced a collaboration with TravisMathew, which is endorsed by NFL legend Reggie Bush.

Amanda Balionis posted an Instagram update regarding her NGO's upcoming merchandise. It is a limited edition cap with blue, red, and white patches for the impending Fourth of July. This cap will be coming as a collaborative merch between Balionis' NGO and TravisMathew.

Founded in 2007, TravisMathew is a lifestyle and apparel brand that now has endorsement partnerships with popular sports personalities such as Reggie Bush. Amanda Balionis hyped up the upcoming merch with a caption that read:

"🐶⛳️🇺🇸 Our newest @puppiesandgolf hat is officially here in time for the 4th of July! 🔗 in bio These red, white & blue patch hats are limited edition, so once they are gone, they are gone! Check out our pro shop now and snag your @travismathew x @puppiesandgolf patch hat (and maybe a bandana for your pup 😏) while they last!"

Aside from that, the CBS reporter also reminded the fans that the earnings from this merchandise will be used for a variety of useful purposes by the NGO. The caption continued:

"As a reminder, all proceeds go towards our three pillars: 1. Supporting shelters/rescues in need across the country, 2. Supporting families who have unexpected medical or training costs 3. Supporting organizations that train service dogs for our military veterans battling PTSD and other invisible injuries."

TravisMathew has deep roots in the golf community. The 2025 Travelers Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, also once served as their brand ambassador for more than nine years.

Amanda Balionis' NGO Puppies and Golfs adds more merchandise

Amanda Balionis - The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Apart from the aforementioned partnership, Amanda Balionis' NGO has released a few other items for the upcoming summer. In addition to headgear for people, Puppies and Golf will also launch a bandana for dogs to wear this summer. Along with that, they will release sunglasses and dry dots for dogs.

The NGO's official Instagram page featured a post promoting new merchanise, as well as the brands with which they have cooperated. The caption of the post read:

"🤩 SUMMER PRO SHOP RESTOCK 🤩🕶️ @goodr sunglasses🧢 @travismathew patch hat 🐶 @puppiesandgolf dog bandanas ⛳️ @hakgolfco Drydots Every purchase gets you some great gear AND supports our mission! Shop at the link in our bio!"

During May 2025, Puppies and Golf notably helped nearly 400 dogs find shelter in North Carolina.

