Amanda Balionis continues her fitness journey as she closes June with one of her ‘favourite things’

After a busy month covering PGA Tour events, Amanda Balionis wrapped up June with a gym session, calling it one of her favorite ways to end the month. The CBS Sports reporter shared a mirror selfie from her workout on Instagram.

In the photo, she is seen sitting on gym equipment, taking the selfie in a dimly lit fitness studio. She was dressed in workout gear, with her hair tied up in a bun.

"Closing out June with all my favorite things…," read the caption on her Instagram story.

Amanda Balionis shares a post-workout mirror selfie, calling it one of her favorite things to end the month (via @balionis)

Balionis is a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing glimpses of her workout sessions with her fans on social media.

She had a packed June schedule, covering the RBC Canadian Open, Travelers Championship, and Rocket Classic. She didn't cover the US Open this year as NBC handled the broadcast, but made the most of her time off by hanging out with friends.

Earlier in June, while waiting at the airport after the Canadian Open, she also shared a light moment on Instagram, listing summer trends and “propaganda” she plans to avoid this season.

Her month wasn’t just about golf. Balionis also announced a major milestone for her nonprofit, Puppies & Golf. The organization has donated over $681,000 in total, helping 38 families, 94 shelters, and supporting military organizations with $182,500 in grants. The nonprofit continues to grow its charitable impact since its launch.

Beyond that, Amanda Balionis even took on bartending duties at the Rocket Classic as part of her partnership with Elijah Craig Bourbon. From reporting and charity work to fun moments and fitness, Balionis had an eventful June and closed it out on a healthy note.

Amanda Balionis praised the Rocket Classic winner Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a final-round 3-under 69, finishing at 22-under par. The 20-year-old became the youngest South African to win on the PGA Tour.

Amanda Balionis, who was covering the event for CBS Sports, shared a congratulatory post for Potgieter on Instagram. She praised his mindset and highlighted how his near-misses earlier in the season helped him stay focused under pressure.

"It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR. The 20-year-old rookie, told us Saturday that his close calls this season prepared him for the right mindset today and that proved to be true," Balionis wrote.

Amanda Balionis also mentioned how the win would bring big changes for Potgieter and his family. Throughout his rookie year, his father had been traveling with him to every event while his mother stayed back in South Africa to care for his sister. With this win, Balionis said, the family will now get more time together and have a more manageable schedule.

"There’s been sacrifice, but it’s been worth it."

Even before the final round, Amanda Balionis had shown her support for Potgieter. In her Instagram story, while giving a Sunday leaderboard update, she called him a "stud" and talked about his fearless approach. She also shared how Potgieter was determined to go low on Saturday, especially after making the turn at 13-under for the front nine.

According to Balionis, Potgieter told her he wanted to take the course record back that day, showing how confident and aggressive his mindset was.

