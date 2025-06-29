"This guy is a stud" - Amanda Balionis showers praise on fearless 20-YO golfer

Amanda Balionis had high praise for 20-year-old rookie Aldrich Potgieter ahead of the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. Covering the event for CBS Sports, Balionis shared a leaderboard update on her Instagram story and called Potgieter a standout performer among big names like Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Hideki Matsuyama.

In a video on her Instagram stories, Balionis said:

"Aldrich Potgieter... This guy's a stud. He leads the PGA Tour in driving distance. He has had a really interesting rookie season."

A screenshot from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story as she shared a leaderboard update and praised Aldrich Potgieter (via@balionis)

Balionis noted that Potgieter has missed more cuts than he has made this season, but every time he’s made it to the weekend, he’s managed to put himself in contention.

Amanda Balionis also shared what Potgieter told her after his strong front nine on Saturday.

"He has no fear. Yesterday, when I asked him what he was thinking when he made the turn with that front nine 13th, he was like, I wanted that course record back. This guy is not scared to load numbers, and I don't think this moment is too big for him," Balionis added.

Potgieter has had a strong showing at the Detroit Golf Club. After opening rounds of 62 and 70, he shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on moving day, making seven birdies to move into contention. By Sunday evening, he was at 21-under par and sitting tied for first on the leaderboard, with a few holes left to complete in the final round.

Potgieter, who turned professional in 2023, is still chasing his first PGA Tour victory. The Rocket Classic marks his 14th start of the 2025 season. In his previous 13 starts, he has recorded one runner-up finish at the Mexico Open and a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, he has also missed the cut in nine events this year.

Potgieter is currently 73rd in the FedExCup standings and ranks 123rd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Amanda Balionis makes the most of her time at Detroit Golf Club with double duty

Amanda Balionis made the most of her time at the 2025 Rocket Classic by stepping away from the broadcasting duties for a bit of fun. While covering the tournament for CBS Sports, she also worked behind the bar at the Elijah Craig Bourbon stand at Detroit Golf Club.

Balionis gave fans a glimpse of the moment on her Instagram story, smiling with a cocktail shaker in one hand and a bottle of Elijah Craig bourbon in the other. She captioned the post:

"Was on double duty today."

Image via Amanda Balionis' Instagram

This wasn’t a random appearance. Balionis has been a brand ambassador for Elijah Craig since February 2023, joining a lineup that also features PGA Tour star Max Homa as part of "Team Elijah Craig".

Talking about her role with the brand, Balionis previously said that her job allows her to cover golf tournaments across the world and enjoy them with close friends. She added that teaming up with Elijah Craig has made those moments even better.

Amanda Balionis has been covering golf for over a decade. She began her career in 2011 as a host and reporter for the PGA Tour’s media team. In 2017, CBS Sports hired her as a part-time golf reporter and promoted her to a full-time role in 2018. Since then, she has also covered college football and NFL games.

