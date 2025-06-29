Amanda Balionis embraces ‘double duty’ at Rocket Classic 2025 with fun ‘behind the bar’ photo

Amanda Balionis is pulling double duty this week at the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. While covering the tournament for CBS Sports, she also spent time behind the bar at the Elijah Craig Bourbon stand, mixing drinks and having fun.

Balionis shared the fun moment on her Instagram story, showing herself smiling with a cocktail shaker in one hand and a bottle of Elijah Craig bourbon in the other. She captioned the story:

Guess who's behind the bar @rocketclassic

She further added,

"Was on double duty today," while tagging @elijahcraig.

Amanda Balionis poses behind the bar at the Rocket Classic, holding a cocktail shaker and a bottle of Elijah Craig bourbon (via @balionis)

Her bartending appearance is part of her ongoing partnership with Elijah Craig. Balionis became a brand ambassador for the bourbon brand in February 2023, joining PGA TOUR pro Max Homa as part of "Team Elijah Craig."

The CBS reporter has covered golf for more than a decade. She began her career with the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter and host in 2011. In 2017, CBS brought her on board as a part-time golf reporter, and a year later, she became a full-time reporter, expanding her coverage to include college football and NFL games.

Speaking about her Elijah Craig partnership, Balionis said:

"As a sports broadcaster I’m lucky to cover golf tournaments all over the country and the world. One of my favorite things about the game is who I get to enjoy it with—including close friends like Max Homa. Our hangouts just got a lot better now that I’m Team Elijah Craig’s newest golf brand ambassador."

The partnership is part of Elijah Craig’s 19th Hole campaign, which focuses on enhancing the fan experience through media features, social content, contests, and in-store displays.

Amanda Balionis praised Will Gordon after he saved his PGA Tour card at the Rocket Classic 2025

Will Gordon pulled off a clutch finish at the 2025 Rocket Classic to keep his PGA Tour card, and Amanda Balionis was quick to applaud his effort.

Gordon joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and was at risk of losing his membership but made the cut at Detroit Golf Club to retain it. Balionis shared a PGA Tour post about his achievement on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Unreal fight from Will today. Had to birdie the last and got it done, making the cut on the number and saving his card.”

Amanda Balionis cheered Will Gordon as he made the cut at Rocket Classic (via @balionis)

Gordon started the tournament with a 3-under 69 in the first round, making a few birdies but also carding two bogeys and a double bogey. In the second round, he needed to birdie the final two holes to reach the -6 cutline. He did exactly that and secured a spot for the weekend rounds.

He has shot 69 in all three rounds so far and is currently tied for 48th at 9-under after the third round.

