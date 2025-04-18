Amanda Balionis features in iconic whiskey brand's latest ad to make fun RBC Heritage announcement

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis shared a new Instagram post on Friday, April 18 to announce that the popular whiskey brand Elijah Craig is now available at its speakeasy bar at the ongoing 2025 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Balionis studied broadcast journalism at the University of Hofstra and has worked with Verizon Fios and MSG Network. She also worked with the PGA Tour from 2011 to 2017 before joining CBS Sports as a full-time golf and football reporter.

The American journalist, who partnered with Elijah Craig in early 2023, shared a post on Instagram which was captioned:

“The only mulligans you’ll find this week are at the @elijahcraig Speakeasy between 1 and 9 Fairway 😏 🥃 cheers to another great week and field here at the @rbcheritage! Who ya got winning the plaid jacket come Sunday? #ad #21+”

In the video Amanda Balionis shared, a bartender can be seen making a cocktail with the Elijah Craig bourbon before garnishing it and serving it to her.

Take a look at the video here:

In the picture used as the ad cover, Amanda Balionis can be seen donning a white shirt and holding a cocktail while smiling at the camera. Bottles of the Elijah Craig whiskey and branded napkins were also displayed on the table in front of her.

“Was it worth the wait?” - Amanda Balionis interviews Rory McIlroy after his iconic Masters victory

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament and secured a career Grand Slam following an 11-year major championship drought. Following his win, Amanda Balionis had a lengthy conversation with the five-time major champion, asking him how it felt to finally lift the trophy at Augusta and if it was worth the wait. She said:

“Rory this was not easy. 17 Masters starts, 11 years of trying to complete the career Grand Slam. Was it worth the wait?”

McIlroy chuckled and nodded, saying it was “most definitely” worth the wait. He also admitted that he was relieved to have finally achieved the feat.

The Masters Tournament was held from April 10-14, and Rory McIlroy won the event with 11-under after a playoff against Justin Rose.

Following the conclusion of the Masters, Amanda Ballionis shared a post expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the iconic event. Her post was captioned:

“2025 has been all about gratitude and last week was no exception. So grateful for these experiences, the people I get to learn from and work with and for those who somehow make the best job in the world even better. Until next year Augusta!”

In the carousel she shared, Balionis can be seen posing with popular sports personalities such as Iona Stephen, Annika Sorenstam, and Aidan Hutchinson, who were all at Augusta for the Masters.

