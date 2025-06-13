Amanda Balionis shines in stylish $695 crocheted outfit during boat day with friends

Amanda Balionis is currently spending time with friends on a boat after wrapping up her coverage of the RBC Canadian Open. The third major of the season, the U.S. Open, is currently underway at Oakmont Country Club, but Balionis won’t be on broadcast duty this time. NBC Sports is handling the tournament coverage, with Kira Dixon and Cara Banks conducting interviews throughout the event.

For the outing, Balionis chose a white and green crochet dress. The CBS golf reporter reshared a picture on her Instagram story that was originally posted by her friend Tess Wood.

The image shows Balionis sitting on a boat in the middle of the sea, holding a drink. She captioned the story with the word.

“Happy.”

Amanda Balionis re-shares a boat day photo in a white and green crochet dress (via @balionis)

Balionis wore the Lindsay Colorblock Crochet Maxi Dress by Ramy Brook, which is priced at $695. The outfit features a square neckline, open side details, and an A-line silhouette. The dress is designed with contrasting crochet patterns and bold green linings, making it a vibrant pick for summer outings, date nights, or outdoor events.

Amanda Balionis is expected to return to broadcast duties next week at the Travelers Championship, held at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Amanda Balionis shared her pick for the U.S. Open ahead of the event

Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis revealed her prediction for the tournament winner. Instead of siding with top names like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy, Balionis is backing Sam Burns to clinch the trophy at Oakmont.

Burns came close to a win last week at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot a final-round 62 to take the clubhouse lead at 18-under. But New Zealand’s Ryan Fox tied him with a birdie on the last hole, leading to a playoff. The two went head-to-head for four extra holes before Fox secured the win with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Although Burns missed a birdie putt on the first playoff hole, his strong play stood out. After the final round, Amanda Balionis posted on Instagram:

“Canada? You never disappoint. Today was another memorable final round with a very worthy champion.”

She also praised both players:

"Fox will tell you it took him longer than expected to settle in here on the PGA Tour, but after a dramatic win a month ago, the Kiwi is playing free and is now a multiple-time winner. Sam Burns is playing out of his mind right now. Once again, the LSU talent put himself in the mix, and if I'm you, I'm snagging him early for any U.S. Open pools you might be in."

Burns is currently ranked No. 22 in the world. He has made seven straight cuts and picked up two top-five finishes this season, including the Canadian Open and CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Though he only has one top-10 in majors so far, a T9 at the 2024 U.S. Open, Balionis still believes he’s a strong contender at Oakmont this week.

