Amanda Balionis ‘reporting for duty’ keeping her fitness goal in track

By Anusha M
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:33 GMT
Amanda Balionis at the 2024 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently on a break from her golf reporting duties, but did not fail to "report" for her workout routine to reach her step goal. The American sports journalist was last seen at the Genesis Scottish Open, where she was covering the final two rounds of the event.

Balionis is enjoying her time off in Nantucket Island, yet has kept her focus on maintaining her fitness regime. She shared a screenshot of her week's average step count, which rose to about 10,953 steps. Sharing her excitement with her followers, Balionis wrote:

"Also weeeee! Team 10K reporting for duty 🫡"
Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source: @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis often shares pictures and videos from her workouts, even during her hectic schedule while on the road to cover PGA Tour events. Though she has admitted to not being consistent about her workouts, Balionis always manages to spare some time despite her work to hit the gym.

Balionis, who last covered the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, also hit the course for a round of golf. The golf journalist was accompanied by her mother at the North Berwick Golf Club, where they both played the "round of their lives."

Amanda Balionis shared a video on her Instagram page where she was heard narrating their golf outing. While Balionis was seen struggling at the bunker at one point in the video, her mother was seen displaying impressive golf skills. The duo was also joined by the sports commentator Jim Nantz, who was seen encouraging them on their pursuit of birdies.

Amanda Balionis shares about her first-ever Wimbledon experience

Amanda Balionis was in Scotland last week to cover the Genesis Scottish Open, before which she decided to check off a "bucket list" moment. She made the most of her time in the United Kingdom as she headed to London, her first stop in the country, to watch the tennis Grand Slam event, Wimbledon Championships, live on Centre Court.

Balionis, along with her mother, spent the day in the Wimbledon complex, making the most of their time at the venue. The CBS reporter attended one of the women's singles semi-final matches and shared her thoughts about her visit to the prestigious event:

"What an incredible experience sitting centre court with my mom watching world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka battle it out against the girl from Jersey Amanda Anisimova 🎾
There is nothing like @wimbledon and I’m so grateful to experience moments like these because of bada** women I have the privilege of working with like @katadams68 💚💚
So long London! Next up it’s off to Scotland to cover the @genesis_scottish_open"

Amanda Balionis also shared her admiration for the winner of the match, Anisimova, later on her social media page.

