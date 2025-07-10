Amanda Balionis sums up her Wimbledon experience as she watches Aryna Sabalenka live before heading to Scotland

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis landed in London to witness the tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon Championships for the very first time. Last seen at the John Deere Classic, Balionis will be heading to cover the ongoing Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Before going back to her reporting duties, Amanda Balionis made the first stop of her trip to the United Kingdom in London. She decided to make the most of her visit by experiencing a live match at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 10. Balionis was joined by her mother as she watched World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and "girl from Jersey" Amanda Anisimova play the women's singles semi-finals.

Amanda Balionis shared a series of pictures from her time at the Wimbledon Centre Court and summed up her experience in a caption. While a couple of pictures showed her alongside her mother in all smiles, a few others gave Balionis' point of view of her visit to Wimbledon.

"What an incredible experience sitting centre court with my mom watching world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka battle it out against the girl from Jersey Amanda Anisimova 🎾 There is nothing like @wimbledon and I’m so grateful to experience moments like these because of bada** women I have the privilege of working with like @katadams68 💚💚

So long London! Next up it’s off to Scotland to cover the @genesis_scottish_open"

Amanda Balionis mentioned Katrina Adams in her caption, with whom she has worked at CBS Sports. Adams is the former president and CEO of the United States Tennis Association and chairperson of the US Open. She currently serves as the chair of the International Tennis Federation Billie Jean King Cup Committee and the Gender Equality in Tennis Committee. The former tennis professional is also a member of the board for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Amanda Balionis lauds Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Balionis flooded her Instagram stories with several pictures and videos from Wimbledon. She gave her followers a peek into her entire day throughout and hailed the semi-final winner, Amanda Anisimova, who made a strong comeback to reach the Grand Slam final.

Balionis shared a post via Front Office Sports, which featured Anisimova and information about her break from tennis in 2023, among other details. Balionis admired the tennis player in the caption of the Instagram story.

"Such an amazing story. Doing the right thing for you can often look like "career suicide" but at the end of the day, staying true to yourself and your needs leads you exactly to where you're meant to be.. even if it looks different from how it "should" look," Balionis wrote.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Story | Source- @balionis on Instagram

Balionis also thanked Katrina Adams in one of her stories for making her 'bucket list moment' happen.

