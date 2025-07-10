Amanda Balionis has a 4-word reaction to $18M-worth tennis star's loss at Wimbledon

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis made an appearance at Wimbledon and witnessed one of the most talked-about upsets at the All England Club on Thursday, July 10. She shared her reaction after the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by American youngster Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles semifinal.

Balionis shared the Instagram story shortly after the match ended at the iconic centre court. She posted a clip from the stadium, featuring the final moments of the match.

Her story caption read:

“What a freaking match.”

Top-seeded Sabalenka was the favorite going into the match. However, the 23-year-old Anisimova managed to outplay her opponent in crucial moments, sending the Belarusian star packing earlier than expected. Aryna Sabalenka, the three-time Grand Slam winner, has never reached the final at prestigious Wimbledon. Anisimova, who will be making her first major final appearance, will be facing the five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday, July 12.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Sabalenka’s net worth is estimated at $18.7 million, supported by career prize money of approximately $36 million. She earned her biggest paycheck in 2024, taking home around $9.7 million that year alone after winning two Grand Slam singles titles. In 2025, her momentum continued with victories at the Brisbane International, Miami Open, and Madrid Open, pushing her year-to-date earnings to over $4.3 million.

Apart from her latest interest in Sabalenka vs Anisimova's match, Balionis recently shared another story from her Wimbledon visit.

Amanda Balionis visits Wimbledon with Mom, checks off bucket list dream

Amanda Balionis is embracing a break from golf by diving into the tennis action in London. She shared the experience with her mother and indulged in a long-held dream. On July 10, she took to Instagram to post a series of stories about her day at Wimbledon with her mom.

One moment that stood out was her mother’s excitement over how close they were to the action. The CBS reporter quoted her mom’s playful remark on her Instagram story:

“We’re so close they may ask us to play!” – Mom; Thanks for making a bucket list moment happen @katadams68."

Balionis didn’t forget to thank Katrina Adams, former USTA President and CEO, for helping her tick off this memorable experience from her list. In another story, she gave fans a glimpse of her quick wardrobe change en route to the match, writing:

“A quick change in a conference room and off we go!!”

Outside of Wimbledon, Balionis was recently involved in a fundraising campaign aiming to raise $20,000 to support victims of the devastating flash floods in Texas. From the courts of Wimbledon to the heart of Texas, she is making her summer about more than just sports.

