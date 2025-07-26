Amanda Balionis flaunts a white tank top as she shares "pops of July" with her fans

Amanda Balionis is enjoying a busy but vibrant July. The CBS Sports reporter, who will be covering the weekend round at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, shared a recap of her month with fans on Instagram.In the opening photo of her 20-slide carousel post, Balionis is seen taking a selfie from her car. She wore a sleeveless white tank top, accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and oversized sunglasses.Luxury tags in the photo included a Breitling watch, a Kendra Scott necklace, and a Chanel denim crossbody bag. The post was tagged in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and has received over 6,000 likes.Off the course, Balionis made time for travel and relaxation. Her July highlights included a trip to Wimbledon with her mother, beach and boat outings, and covering the Scottish Open alongside her friend and on-air rival, Iona Stephen.Summing up the month, she shared a 20-slide carousel post on Instagram featuring glimpses of her adventures. The post included snapshots of her downtime on a beach and boat, a fitness session, a bouquet of flowers, gourmet meals, fresh oysters from a seafood bar setup, and snapshots with Nantucket realtor Peter Engen.The post also featured a bottle of Elijah Craig whiskey, a game of Jenga, and several cute moments with her foster dog, Manny. She captioned the post.&quot;Pops of July ✨Ps. Manny is still SOMEHOW still up for adoption! Someone come get this perfect boy 🥹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the professional front, Amanda Balionis has had a packed schedule this month, covering the Genesis Scottish Open, the John Deere Classic, and now the 3M Open. She did not attend the Open Championship, as NBC Golf held the broadcasting rights.Amanda Balionis finally gets a chance to interview Rory McIlroy before the end of JulyOne of the biggest highlights of Amanda Balionis’ month came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where she finally interviewed Rory McIlroy. The interaction was highly anticipated, especially after their last on-screen moment at the PGA Championship, where McIlroy skipped media duties. At the time, Balionis appeared to take a subtle dig by thanking players who did stop to speak. Catching up with the World No. 2 after his strong performance, Balionis couldn't help but point out McIlroy’s fresh haircut. He responded with humor, admitting he cut it short to hide the grays but felt it only made them more noticeable. Still, he joked that it would grow out just in time for the Ryder Cup.Amanda Balionis responded with a smile, suggesting it might turn out to be a lucky haircut depending on how he played in the final round. McIlroy went on to finish T2 at 13-under.