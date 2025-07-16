Amanda Balionis soaks up the sun in white bikini during holiday getaway

Amanda Balionis recently spent some time resting and relaxing on a boat. She posted a picture of herself in front of a scenic ocean view to give her Instagram followers a peek into her holiday getaway.

In the picture, Balionis can be seen sitting on a boat wearing an all-white two-piece swimsuit. She styled the vacation look with a brown hat and a pair of sunglasses. The ocean glistened behind her, providing the perfect picturesque backdrop to a cloudless sky. She used one emoji to caption the picture:

“🤙”

Amanda Balionis via Instagram/@balionis

On the 4th of July, Amanda Balionis similarly took some time off to relax on a boat and celebrate the national holiday. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing a fourth of July-themed outfit while smiling and sitting on a boat.

The American sports journalist also recently spent some quality time with her mother. The duo played a round of golf at The North Berwick Golf Club in Scotland and Balionis documented the experience in a short reel posted on Instagram.

Amanda Balionis showed a clip of her mother’s swing as she took several shots on the course. The CBS Sports reporter complimented her mother’s game, saying that she hasn’t missed a fairway in about 20 years. Meanwhile, Balionis, on the other hand, found herself in a couple of bunkers along the way.

The mother-daughter duo were later joined by the iconic sportscaster Jim Nantz, who spoke about one of Balionis’ shots, saying he has “never seen that before.” When Nantz left, Amanda Balionis joked that she scared him away with her shot.

The 39-year-old sports journalist further appreciated the views and architecture at the iconic golf course. She also called the experience the round of her life.

“Man was it fun”- Amanda Balionis reflects on Chris Gotterup’s Genesis Scottish Open victory

Amanda Balionis has had a busy year so far, having covered several notable tournaments in different locations. The CBS Sports reporter covered the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament among others. Just last week, she was on the ground at the Genesis Scottish Open, bringing all the action to fans worldwide.

After Chris Gotterup claimed the title at The Renaissance Club, Balionis shared a post on Instagram reflecting on his performance. She praised the two-time PGA Tour winner for competing against the best golfers in the world and dominating. She wrote,

“It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this… I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field including going toe-to-toe with World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.”

Gotterup and McIlroy were tied for first place heading into the tournament’s final round. The former claimed the victory after scoring 15-under 265, beating the latter by two strokes.

