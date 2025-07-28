Amanda Balionis heads to Charlotte as she shares reason behind ‘all smiles’ after thrilling week at the 2025 3M Open

Following her busy week at this year's 3M Open, Amanda Balionis is headed to Charlotte to enjoy her temporary time off from the golf courses. The CBS Sports journalist shared an Instagram story to reveal her plans for a heartwarming cause. The on-course commentator was recently spotted conducting interviews after rounds at TPC Twin Cities concluded on Sunday. Following her time in Blaine, Minnesota, Amanda Balionis revealed she is heading to Charlotte. Apart from being a popular journalist, Balionis is known for helping out dogs in need.The Puppies and Golf founder's trip to Charlotte will be entirely for a charity event aimed at the welfare of her furry friends. Amanda Balionis teased the collaboration with First Tee Greater Charlotte Girls Golf.In her Instagram story, Amanda Balionis was spotted having a big smile while donning a white Puppies and Golf hat. She revealed a reason behind her smile in the caption, writing:&quot;All smiles this morning heading to Charlotte because we get to go full @puppiesandgolf fmode for the next 48 with girls of @firstteegc&quot;Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram post/IG: @balionisThe collaboration at Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Club in Charlotte, from July 28th to 31st, will feature an event where young girls can participate. Amanda Balionis also revealed that her non-profit organisation will allow kids to visit shelters and discuss their lives as well.The 39-year-old reporter shared the full initiative via her Instagram story. Take a look at her story:Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionisBefore stepping up for her furry friends, Balionis did not forget to praise the man who stole the spotlight at TPC Twin Cities last weekend.Amanda Balionis shares congratulatory message for Kurt Kitayama following the golfer's 3M Open winBalionis had some time to talk with Kurt Kitayama, who beat the field at TPC Twin Cities to clinch his first PGA Tour title of the 2025 season last week. He finished with a total score of 23-over par to defeat Sam Stevens in a thrilling contest on Sunday, July 27.Following Kitayama's 3M Open win, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post where she hailed the pro's struggle and final comeback. She wrote in the caption:&quot;From battling to make the cut on Friday to nearly carding a 59 on Saturday, the odds were slim that the UNLV grad could back it up with another low round on Sunday - but that's exactly what he did. Kitayama's weekend was not only outrageously impressive, but also incredibly meaningful with big brother Daniel on the bag...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis' post comes after Kitayama fired back from a second-round 71 to a third-round 60 score. Saturday's Round 2 witnessed the American golfer fire twelve birdies, including a train of five consecutive ones from holes 3 to 7 on the front nine.