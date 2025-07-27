Amanda Balionis drops 1-word reaction to Lottie Woad's win at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

Lottie Woad clinched her first LPGA Tour title on her professional debut at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, winning by three strokes over Hyo Joo Kim. The English golfer shot a final-round 68 (-4) on Sunday, which included five birdies and one bogey, and finished the event at 21-under.

Ad

Woad became just the third player in LPGA history to win on her first start as a Tour member and only the 12th Englishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour.

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis acknowledged Woad’s performance with a post on her Instagram story. She reposted an LPGA Tour graphic announcing the champion and simply captioned it:

"LOTTTTIEEEEE"

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis's Instagram story praising Lottie Woad's first LPGA win (via @balionis)

This marks Woad’s second professional victory. She won the KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour earlier this month and followed it up with a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, narrowly missing out on a Major title as an amateur.

Ad

Trending

After her win, Woad said (via Sky Sports):

"It [winning] is a pretty good outcome, I guess! I definitely wasn't expecting to win my first event, but knew I was playing well. I was just hoping to contend and played really solid today."

Lottie Woad is currently ranked No. 62 in the Rolex Rankings and sits 46th in the Race to CME Globe.

Ad

How did Lottie Woad perform in the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?

Lottie Woad started the event with a strong 5-under 67 on Thursday. She opened with a par on the first hole and made her first birdie on the par-4 second. She added two more birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh to go out in 33 strokes, 3-under.

Ad

On the back nine, she picked up birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 14th, with a lone bogey on the 17th. She completed the inward nine in 34 strokes, 2-under, to close her round at 67 (-5).

On Friday, Woad delivered the lowest round of the event with a bogey-free 65 (-7). She carded four birdies on the front nine and three more on the back nine, taking her total to 12-under after two rounds.

Ad

In the third round on Saturday, she shot a 67 (-5) once again. Her scorecard included six birdies and just one bogey, keeping her in a strong position heading into Sunday.

Lottie Woad posted a 68 (-4) in the final round. She started with a par on the first, followed by back-to-back birdies on the second and third. After a stretch of steady pars, she finished the front nine in 34 strokes, 2-under.

On the back nine, she made birdies on the 13th and 14th, dropped a shot with a bogey on the 16th, but recovered with a birdie on the 18th to close in 34 strokes, 2-under.

With rounds of 67, 65, 67, and 68, Woad finished the tournament at 21-under. Over the four days, she made a total of 24 birdies and just three bogeys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More