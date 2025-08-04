Amanda Balionis shares a heartfelt post summing up her ‘19 weeks on the road’

Amanda Balionis' job as a CBS Broadcast Journalist often requires her to travel constantly, moving from one venue to the other. On Monday, Balionis shared a long, heartfelt post on her Instagram account sharing her feelings about her time on the road.Balionis has been a part of the esteemed media house since 2017, after her brief stint at Callaway Golf. In the beginning, she was just a part-timer on the team of reporters. Eight years later, Amanda Balionis is now spotted at almost every major PGA and LPGA Tournament.On Monday, Balionis shared a series of pictures with the entire staff at CBS Golf on her Instagram profile.Amanda Balionis gave her fans a glimpse at how 19 weeks of life on the road went for her. She wrote in the caption of her post:&quot;Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy - we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in.&quot;Furthermore, she went on to thank all the crew members who work behind the camera tirelessly for perfect coverage. Amanda Balionis wrote:&quot;...90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6a.m.- or earlier -for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.&quot;Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Balionis: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to what Amanda Balionis wrote, she has been travelling since the last week of March. Looking at her timeline, the reporter's been busy across different venues, starting from her appearance in Under the Umbrellas at Augusta.Balionis has worked across Hilton Head in South Carolina, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Liberty National, Quail Hollow, Colonial CC, Muirfield, covering golf majors and tournaments. Last week, she was at Greensboro for the Wyndham Championship.When Amanda Balionis shared her secret for being on the road for longBack in May, the CBS Golf broadcast journalist was at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Apart from being a part of the media for the Jack Nicklaus-hosted signature PGA Tour event, she played in the Pro-Am event.On May 30, Amanda Balionis shared a small secret with her followers regarding her long time on the road. Through a video on her Instagram Reels, the journalist appeared to be talking about a nutritional beverage named Ka'Chava.Balionis wrote in the caption of the shared clip:&quot;When I'm constantly on the road, it's hard to find time to eat healthy... From workouts to work mode and everything in between, @kachava keeps me fueled...&quot;Screenshot from Balionis' post on Instagram/IG: @balionisBalionis participated in the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am alongside one of her friends, Kira K Dixon. She was also spotted sharing the greens with Michelle Wie West and Max Homa.