Amanda Balionis drops a 4-word reaction to $40M-worth Michelle Yeoh's advice to her 30-year-old self

Golf journalist Amanda Balionis shared her admiration for actress Michelle Yeoh's latest statement on her social media handle. Balionis often gives her followers a peek into her day-to-day life, be it golf-related or the podcasts she follows, or the advice she considers.
Balionis recently expressed her agreement with the $40 million worth actress (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Michelle Yeoh's advice to her 30-year-old self. Balionis shared a screenshot of the Malaysian actress' statement via The Skimm's post on her Instagram story. Yeoh said in her advice:
"Do not shrink to belong. Stand boldly, fail bravely, grow fully and move forward with peace of mind and heart. Start every day with kindness. That's your superpower."
Balionis emphasized the first line of Yeoh's advice and captioned the story:
"That first line whewww"
Amanda Balionis is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina, to cover the final two rounds of the Wyndham Championship taking place at Sedgefield Country Club. Balionis also celebrated the final weekend of the 2025 Golf season with a final fit check as she geared up to cover the fourth round of the PGA Tour event.
Amanda Balionis hailed Gary Woodland's performance at the 2025 Wyndham Championship
CBS reporter Amanda Balionis lauded Gary Woodland for his comeback and persistence after he qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs, his first since his brain surgery. Woodland underwent a craniotomy to remove a tumor in September 2023. After a tough personal year, he bounced back the following year, and in 2025, he secured his first Top 10 finish with a joint runner-up position at the Texas Children's Houston Open earlier this year.
Amanda Balionis hailed Woodland's determination after he made the FedEx Cup playoffs. She wrote on her Instagram story:
"@garywoodland continues to show up with vulnerability and inspiration every step of the way."
Following his performance at the Wyndham Championship this week, Gary Woodland made it to the Top 70 of the FedEx Cup points table. The four-time PGA Tour winner has scored 562 points after teeing up at 19 PGA Tour events this season.
Gary Woodland made his 20th start at Sedgefield this week and entered with a +10000 odds of winning the title. Despite a rather slow first round, he picked up his performance in the next two days. While he carded a 3-under par to stand at T38 in round one, he rose to contention with an impressive 6-under par 64 in the second round.
Though he headed into the third round at T7, Woodland slipped to T9 after an even-par score on Saturday, August 2. He will look to recover his performance in the final round and aim for a Top 10 finish.