Amanda Balionis reveals her "OOTD" as she gets ready for the "final weekend of Golf on CBS"

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina to cover the final two rounds of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Cameron Young is leading the scoreboard by a considerable margin as the PGA Tour event heads towards its conclusion.
Balionis shared a video of her outfit of the day as she headed out to resume her reporting duties. The golf journalist explained how she had to go shopping for her outfit owing to the weather conditions.
The second round of the Wyndham Championship was suspended briefly on Friday, August 1 due to thunderstorms. The rainy weather continued even as the third round teed off, causing Balionis to change her outfit last minute.
In her latest Instagram story, Amanda Balionis said:
"Outfit of the Day. Not what I had packed for this weekend, but the weather is somehow still rainy and about 20 degrees cooler than I anticipated. So I ran over to Lululemon, and I am obsessed with this outfit."
Balionis showed off her rain jacket-like top with a hood at the back paired with a checkered white and grey 'comfortable and light weight' bottoms. She flaunted the pockets in them and continued:
"Take a look at the pattern. You can easily wear these into the office, throw some low heels. But I'm also gonna throw them in my suitcase for a fun vacation I'm going on next week. So, shoutout to Lululemon."
She also gave a shoutout to 'Mother nature' with fingers crossed as she added:
"Shoutout to Mother nature, please, clear up. Give us some sun for our final weekend of golf on CBS. I cannot believe it's already here."
Amanda Balionis urged people to tune in to CBS for round three of the Wyndham Championship. The weather forecast by AccuWeather for the third round predicted rain showers during morning and afternoon. However, the weather is expected to clear up later in the day.
Amanda Balionis rocked a 'weighted vest' for her workout session
Amanda Balionis, who is dedicated to her daily workouts, recently revealed the 'game changer' for her routine. The CBS reporter makes sure to spare time to hit the gym even with her busy schedule and manages to hit her 10K goal even if she's on the road.
Balionis shared an outdoor workout video on her Instagram story on Friday, August 1 where she could be seen working out in the yard accompanied by her rescue dog, Manny. She attached a link to the vest and wrote:
"This weighted vest is a game changer for workouts!"
She added a second story where she shared a screenshot of the product:
"A lot more of my fitness essentials on my storefront!"
Balionis has also shared the weighted before on her Instagram story, as she headed out to meet her 10K step-goal for the day.