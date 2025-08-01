2025 Wyndham Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Can rain interrupt gameplay at Sedgefield Country Club?

The third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship is expected to be played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, under partly sunny skies with the possibility of scattered showers.

Ad

According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, August 2, players and spectators may encounter brief periods of rain during the morning and afternoon, though drier conditions are expected later in the day.

Winds will be moderate and consistent, potentially impacting play as gusts pick up across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a shower

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Ad

Trending

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a shower

Wind: NE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h

Humidity: 75%

Dew Point: 19°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 21°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: NE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 18°C

Ad

Probability of Precipitation: 17%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 43%

Visibility: 10 km

What is the prize money payout of the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship marks the final event on the PGA Tour schedule before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week. With a total purse of $7.9 million and a winner’s share of $1.476 million, there’s plenty at stake at Sedgefield Country Club.

Ad

But for many players in the field, this week is about more than just the paycheck. The Wyndham is the last opportunity to secure a spot in the top 70 of the season-long FedEx Cup standings, determining who advances to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For those hovering around the cutoff line, every shot counts.

One of those players is Matti Schmid, who started the week sitting right on the edge at No. 70, making this event especially crucial for his postseason hopes. Here is the final payout for the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Ad

Win: $1.476 million

2: $893,800

3: $565,800

4: $401,800

5: $336,200

6: $297,250

7: $276,750

8: $256,250

9: $239,850

10: $223,450

11: $207,050

12: $190,650

13: $174,250

14: $157,850

15: $149,650

16: $141,450

17: $133,250

18: $125,050

19: $116,850

20: $108,650

21: $100,450

22: $92,250

23: $85,690

24: $79,130

25: $72,570

26: $66,010

27: $63,550

28: $61,090

29: $58,630

30: $56,170

31: $53,710

32: $51,250

33: $48,790

34: $46,740

35: $44,690

36: $42,640

37: $40,590

38: $38,950

39: $37,310

40: $35,670

41: $34,030

42: $32,390

43: $30,750

44: $29,110

45: $27,470

46: $25,830

47: $24,190

48: $22,878

49: $21,730

50: $21,074

51: $20,582

52: $20,090

53: $19,762

54: $19,434

55: $19,270

56: $19,106

57: $18,942

58: $18,778

59: $18,614

60: $18,450

61: $18,286

62: $18,122

63: $17,958

64: $17,794

65: $17,630

66: $17,644

67: $17,302

68: $17,138

69: $16,974

70: $16,801

71: $16,646

72: $16,482

73: $16,318

74: $16,154

75: $15,990

76: $15,826

77: $15,662

78: $15,498

79: $15,334

80: $15,170

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More