2025 Wyndham Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Can rain interrupt gameplay at Sedgefield Country Club?

The third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship is expected to be played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, under partly sunny skies with the possibility of scattered showers.
According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, August 2, players and spectators may encounter brief periods of rain during the morning and afternoon, though drier conditions are expected later in the day.
Winds will be moderate and consistent, potentially impacting play as gusts pick up across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Wyndham Championship:
Morning
Temperature: 23°C
Conditions: Partly sunny with a shower
Wind: NE at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h
Humidity: 83%
Dew Point: 18°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 0.5 mm
Cloud Cover: 70%
Visibility: 9 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Partly sunny with a shower
Wind: NE at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h
Humidity: 75%
Dew Point: 19°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 0.5 mm
Cloud Cover: 70%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 21°C
Conditions: Partly cloudy
Wind: NE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h
Humidity: 81%
Dew Point: 18°C
Probability of Precipitation: 17%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 43%
Visibility: 10 km
What is the prize money payout of the 2025 Wyndham Championship?
The Wyndham Championship marks the final event on the PGA Tour schedule before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week. With a total purse of $7.9 million and a winner’s share of $1.476 million, there’s plenty at stake at Sedgefield Country Club.
But for many players in the field, this week is about more than just the paycheck. The Wyndham is the last opportunity to secure a spot in the top 70 of the season-long FedEx Cup standings, determining who advances to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For those hovering around the cutoff line, every shot counts.
One of those players is Matti Schmid, who started the week sitting right on the edge at No. 70, making this event especially crucial for his postseason hopes. Here is the final payout for the 2025 Wyndham Championship:
Win: $1.476 million
2: $893,800
3: $565,800
4: $401,800
5: $336,200
6: $297,250
7: $276,750
8: $256,250
9: $239,850
10: $223,450
11: $207,050
12: $190,650
13: $174,250
14: $157,850
15: $149,650
16: $141,450
17: $133,250
18: $125,050
19: $116,850
20: $108,650
21: $100,450
22: $92,250
23: $85,690
24: $79,130
25: $72,570
26: $66,010
27: $63,550
28: $61,090
29: $58,630
30: $56,170
31: $53,710
32: $51,250
33: $48,790
34: $46,740
35: $44,690
36: $42,640
37: $40,590
38: $38,950
39: $37,310
40: $35,670
41: $34,030
42: $32,390
43: $30,750
44: $29,110
45: $27,470
46: $25,830
47: $24,190
48: $22,878
49: $21,730
50: $21,074
51: $20,582
52: $20,090
53: $19,762
54: $19,434
55: $19,270
56: $19,106
57: $18,942
58: $18,778
59: $18,614
60: $18,450
61: $18,286
62: $18,122
63: $17,958
64: $17,794
65: $17,630
66: $17,644
67: $17,302
68: $17,138
69: $16,974
70: $16,801
71: $16,646
72: $16,482
73: $16,318
74: $16,154
75: $15,990
76: $15,826
77: $15,662
78: $15,498
79: $15,334
80: $15,170