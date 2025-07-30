2025 Wyndham Championship expert picks: 5 players who could make an impact

The PGA Tour's next stop is at the Sedgefield Country Club, where the 86th Wyndham Championship will tee off on Thursday, July 31, till August 3. Aaron Rai will look to defend his title at the North Carolina event this week after claiming a two-stroke victory over Max Greyserman last year.

The 2025 Wyndham Championship may be missing the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele, among others, but it has multiple impactful players in the field. The PGA Tour event is headlined by players such as Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, and others. Though Rai is one of the top favorites to win this week with +2500 odds, others could swing their way to victory.

Five players who could make an impact at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

1) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

The English golfer enters the tournament as the fan favourite to secure the win with +2000 odds. Fitzpatrick was last seen at the Open, where he finished at T4. With three of his four Top 10 finishes coming in the last three events, he carries a brilliant momentum to the tournament this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick last appeared at the tournament in 2018 when he finished at T36 with a 10-under par final score.

2) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp at the 3M Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Jake Knapp last competed at the 3M Open, where he missed out on the victory by three strokes to settle for T3. He enters the Sedgefield event with +3300 odds. Knapp will look to build on his recent performances to gain his second title on the Tour.

Knapp will be making his debut at the event this week. After 21 events, he has had four Top 10 finishes and nine Top 25 finishes this season.

3) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley at the 2024 Wyndham Championship - Source: Getty

With +2800 odds of winning the title, Keegan Bradley is highly favoured at the Wyndham Championship. Besides claiming the Travelers win, Bradley has remained consistent for most of the season. Last year, he finished at T22 with a 10-under final par score.

4) Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre at the 2024 Wyndham Championship - Source: Getty

Robert MacIntyre will look to continue his impressive performance and rise to the top of the leaderboard this week. Despite missing the cut last year, he enters the event as one of the favourites with +2800 odds. After five Top 10 finishes this season, MacIntyre will look to convert his close calls into a victory.

5) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

After his win at the Sentry in January this year, Matsuyama has had a rather mixed season. However, he has regained his form in the recent tournaments and will look to improve it to claim a win. He missed the cut when he last played the Wyndham Championship in 2023. He has a +3300 odds of winning and will look to spin his last outcome around.

