Amanda Balionis reveals the ultimate ‘game changer’ for ‘workouts’

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, best known for her coverage of PGA Tour events, recently gave fans a glimpse into her fitness routine. In a new Instagram story, she called her weighted vest a “game changer for workouts” while showing off her exercise session outdoors.

In the clip, Balionis was seen doing jump squats on a grassy field, accompanied by her foster dog Manny, who is now adopted by a family. She wore a white cropped tank top, black high-waisted leggings, light gray athletic sneakers, a black baseball cap and a black ZELUS weighted vest.

"This weighted vest is a game changer for workouts!" she captioned the video.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

She even tagged the vest in her story, linking to the product for followers. The ZELUS Weighted Vest is available in seven weight options (from 6 lb to 30 lb) and 13 colors. The one worn by Balionis is black, and prices range from $28.99 to $181.99, depending on the size.

Made with neoprene rubber fabric and iron sand filling, the vest is designed for durability and comfort. It features detachable zipper pockets, a rear elastic mesh pouch and cushioned straps, making it ideal for a variety of workouts, including cardio, weight training and circuit training.

This isn’t the first time that Balionis has worn it. Earlier in July, she shared a story during an outdoor walk with the vest, mentioning how tough the workout felt as she adjusted to the added weight.

Amanda Balionis to report on select NFL Games in 2025 as CBS reveals Broadcast Team

CBS has officially announced its NFL broadcast team for the 2025 season, confirming Amanda Balionis will return to the sidelines to cover select games this year.

Balionis, who started with CBS in 2017 as a golf reporter, quickly became a familiar face on the PGA Tour for her player interviews and in-depth coverage. Last season, she made her NFL debut with CBS and was well-received for her reporting throughout the regular season.

Although she shifted back to golf duties earlier this year, CBS has now confirmed she will split her time between both sports in the upcoming season. She’ll once again work alongside legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz, who has been with CBS since 1985. Also returning to the booth with her will be popular analyst Tony Romo and veteran sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Together, they form one of CBS’s primary NFL teams.

Another broadcast team will feature Ian Eagle, Evan Washburn and former NFL star J.J. Watt, who continues to grow his presence in the media space following his retirement. In addition to game coverage, CBS’s weekly pre-game show, The NFL Today, will air every Sunday at noon ET.

