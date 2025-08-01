Amanda Balionis says she's been "crying all morning" as she prepares to say the "hardest goodbye"

Amanda Balionis is well-known for her NGO, Puppies and Golf, which helps stray puppies find new homes. She not only helps stray animals, but the CBS reporter also works to disseminate as much information as possible about how to approach dogs. Ironically, Balionis recently revealed how difficult it is for her to say goodbye to her dogs once they get adopted.
On August 1, the CBS reporter uploaded an Instagram story on how difficult the morning was for her. Balionis stated that one of her favorite dogs, whom she was caring for in the meantime, was adopted, and she cried all morning as a result. She noted that although her and the NGO's work has been intended to help dogs get adopted, it is always difficult for her when the dogs travel far from her.
Amanda Balionis stated all of this in the caption to her story, where she also claimed to be on a flight. The caption reads:
"Okay, so I've been crying all morning because Manny is likely getting adopted on Saturday (!!!) and it's always the hardest part to say goodbye, even though it's what we have been working towards. ANYWAYS... I sit down on my flight and look who my seatmate is..."
Talking about her story, here's a look at it:
Amanda Balionis stated in another story that her mood got uplifted slightly after she discovered who her side seat buddy was, which was a fluffy puppy. The caption for her story read,
"Just the most perfect fluffball of happiness. The dog universe knew exactly what I needed."
Here's a look at that story as well:
Apart from this, Amanda Balionis recently also announced that her NGO has collaborated with First Tee - Greater Charlotte.
Amanda Balionis' NGO, Puppies and Golf, recently completed a big collaboration
First Tee - Greater Charlotte is one of the biggest non-governmental organizations in Charlotte, North Carolina. This NGO encourages education for young girls as well as women's golf. They encourage amateur golf, and Puppies and Golf gave a talk to the young amateur golfers about how to approach a dog and deal with an animal problem.
Amanda Balionis discussed this in her Instagram story, claiming that she feels amazing while teaching these little children so many new things. The caption to the story read,
"My heart is exploding. These girls are learning so much this week, both on and off the course."
Besides that, Balionis also revealed that she has a new obsession in golf, the Flamingo position of putting.