"Hard to believe it’s a wrap": Amanda Balionis pays tribute to retiring broadcaster Ian Baker-Finch as 2025 season ends

Amanda Balionis paid tributes to retiring broadcaster Ian Baker-Finch on social media. The final event of the regular 2025 season wrapped up at the Wyndham Championship.Following the event, Balionis shared a post on her Instagram account, recapping the memorable moment of the season. She shared a short video, and in the caption, she paid tribute to Baker-Finch and wrote:&quot;Hard to believe that’s a wrap on the 2025 season. 19 weeks of incredible moments and memories. There’s only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments — and that’s with @ianbakerfinch .&quot;&quot;It’s been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three. Finchy has been a household name — first as an elite player, then as an elite broadcaster — for more than 30 years. Thank you for everything, Ian!&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her video, Amanda Balionis included videos of her interviewing the winners of the different PGA Tour events, including when Rory McIlroy completed his Career Grand Slam at the Masters. She also included videos of Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Thomas.Ian Baker-Finch retired from broadcasting after 30 years in the field. He started his broadcasting journey after a successful time on the PGA Tour.He started playing on the circuit in 1985 and has won two tournaments, including the Open Championship in 1991. He was signed by ESPN in 1998 and then hired by CBS Sports in 2007. In his professional golfing career, Ian Baker-Finch has won 17 tournaments.Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse of her final round outfit for the Wyndham ChampionshipIn an Instagram story on Sunday, August 3, ahead of the final round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Amanda Balionis shared a video giving fans a glimpse of her stylish outfit for the season-ending event. She wore light blue and white striped pants, a matching blazer, and a white top.&quot;Final fit check of our 2025 golf season!&quot; she wrote in the caption.Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse of her final round outfit for the Wyndham Championship//@balionisCameron Young won the tournament. He extended his third-round lead after carding a round of 68 on Sunday. Max Meissner settled in second place, followed by Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren tied in third place.Following the Wyndham Championship, the players will head to the FedEx Cup playoffs events. The top 70 in the standings will qualify for the St. Jude Championship, following which the top 50 will play in the BMW Championship, and the top 30 will play in the Tour Championship.