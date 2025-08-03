Amanda Balionis reveals the "final fit check" of her 2025 golf season

Amanda Balionis is wrapping up her 2025 golf season with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Before heading out for her Sunday broadcast duties, Balionis gave fans a final outfit update on Instagram, calling it her favorite look of the year.

Ad

The CBS Sports reporter wore a light blue pinstriped suit from L’Agence, which featured a tailored blazer and matching wide-leg pants. She paired it with a fitted white tank bodysuit, also from the brand. Balionis completed the look with white Valentino sneakers and a Breitling watch.

"Okay, I think it's safe to say I saved the best fit of the season for last. This is head-to-toe Le Gence. I'm obsessed with their blazers, and their blouses have been forever. They just fit like a glove, like they've been custom-tailored. And this is their tank top bodysuit, also is amazing. And the matching pants that I am obsessed with," said Balionis in an Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Shoes are Valentino, oldies but goodies, because I guess we're gonna get fancy with it for our last day of the 2025 season on golf CBS, watch Breitling, always. Um, yeah, this is just, it's amazing. I'm obsessed, Le Jans. Thank you, see you guys for the final round. Okay, bye."

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis's Instagram story as she gives her final fit check (via @balionis)

While Sunday’s outfit was planned in advance, Balionis had to improvise during Saturday’s round due to unexpected weather changes. With temperatures cooler than expected and rain disrupting play, she opted for a last-minute outfit change.

Ad

"Outfit of the Day. Not what I had packed for this weekend, but the weather is somehow still rainy and about 20 degrees cooler than I anticipated. So I ran over to Lululemon, and I am obsessed with this outfit,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

As the golf season nears its end, CBS confirmed that Amanda Balionis will return to cover select NFL games during the 2025 football season. While she had announced a return to full-time golf earlier this year, the broadcaster has now confirmed her dual role across both sports for the upcoming year.

Ad

Amanda Balionis applauds Gary Woodland’s inspiring playoff push

Gary Woodland’s remarkable return to form at the 2025 Wyndham Championship hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 2019 U.S. Open champion is eyeing a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in 2023, and Amanda Balionis was among those praising his grit and determination.

Woodland was tied for ninth after the third round and projected to move to No. 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, which is just enough to qualify for next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. Ahead of Sunday’s final round, he sat down with Balionis to reflect on his journey back, saying he was proud to be playing well again after such a difficult stretch.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shared a joint Instagram post with Woodland following the interview and wrote:

"Gary Woodland is currently T9 with 18 holes left to play. He is currently projected to climb to No. 70, inside the cut line for the playoffs."

She later reshared the post on her story with a heartfelt message:

"@garywoodland continues to show up with vulnerability and inspiration every step of the way."

As of now, Woodland sits T15 as the final round continues at Sedgefield Country Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More