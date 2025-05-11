Amanda Balionis dons green and white outfit for the final round of 2025 Truist Championship

Amanda Balionis is one of CBS's top reporters, and she is currently covering the 2025 Truist Championship. The event is taking place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

Balionis revealed her look for the final round of the PGA Tour event, which is taking place on Sunday (May 11). The event is taking place in Balionis' home state of Pennsylvania, and this is the PGA Tour's first visit to the venue.

The 38-year-old reporter shared her look for the final round of the Truist Championship on Instagram. She captioned her story:

"Go birds kinda day😉"

Amanda Balionis was wearing a green suit and white shirt for the event. She even tagged the brands she was wearing on her Instagram story.

Balionis' suit was from Stacey Bendet's Alice + Olivia, and the watch she was wearing was from Breitling. Here's a look at her story:

Amanda Balionis' 2025 Truist Championship final round look (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Talking about the Truist Championship, the event is tightly poised heading into the final round. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are tied for first place after three rounds, each with a total score of 14 under par.

In addition, Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for third place with scores of 11 under par. This means that the leaderboard could shift dramatically during the final round.

When Amanda Balionis spoke about her favorite golfer to interview

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis has interviewed several prominent golfers during her stint with CBS. In 2021, the reporter appeared on the Subpar podcast and shared that Jon Rahm is her favorite golfer to interview.

She said via Belfast Live:

"Always, always [Rahm]. I mean, and since our very first interview, you know, there are those guys that you're just like, you're built different. And it's so obvious that he thinks differently, he handles himself differently. He studies philosophy in his downtime because he's interested in it. He's just such a well-rounded person, and looks at golf and life in this really holistic way."

Amanda Balionis also commented on Rahm's fiery attitude, stating:

"I thought he embraced the whole thing - he was under fire for having a bad temper on the course. A couple of years ago, it was all people talked about. But then you talked to him off the course, he'd be like, yeah, you know what, I had to let it out, and now I'm good. It's not like he ever gave angry interviews."

Balionis also talked about how Rahm is constantly working on himself to become a better player. The Spaniard now plays on the LIV Golf league and will have his sights set on winning his third Major championship next week at the PGA Championship.

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More