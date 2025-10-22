Amanda Balionis dons a pink outfit as she prepares for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai

Amanda Balionis returned to the golf scene as she arrived in Dubai for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. The CBS reporter recently took a short break in Turkey before resuming her broadcasting duties.

On October 22, Balionis shared a selfie in a hot pink slip dress on her Instagram story with her 356,000 followers. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline, layered with a light-colored shawl draped over her shoulder. She accessorized with a gold snake chain, completing an elegant look ahead of the tournament.

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis

Balionis also shared a snapshot from the Majlis Course showing the final preparations before the opening round. Here is a look at it:

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram Story (via @balionis)

The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, established in 2009 and sponsored annually by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, features 120 golfers competing in stroke play. The winner earns an exemption into the following year’s Masters, making it one of the most prestigious amateur events in the region.

Ahead of the tournament, Balionis also posted the tournament’s broadcast schedule:

Thursday & Friday: Local (Dubai) – 13:00–16:00 | GMT – 09:00–12:00 | EST – 05:00–08:00

Saturday: Local (Dubai) – 12:00–15:00 | GMT – 08:00–11:00 | EST – 04:00–07:00

Sunday: Local (Dubai) – 13:00–16:00 | GMT – 09:00–12:00 | EST – 05:00–08:00

A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Balionis is expected to handle on-course and interview duties for the English-language broadcast during the championship, continuing her role as a prominent face in golf coverage.

Amanda Balionis enjoys a mother-daughter escape in Turkey before Dubai trip

Before heading to Dubai for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis enjoyed a short vacation in Turkey with her mother. The mother-daughter duo explored Istanbul, visiting local markets, historic sites, and trying the city’s cuisine.

Balionis shared a reel on Instagram on October 20 calling the trip a “Turkish Delight” and thanking Travel Sommelier for organizing everything. She also hinted she would share her favorite spots, restaurants and outfit tips soon.

"Turkish Delight 🍬 Huge shout out to @travel.sommelier for taking the planning of this trip off my plate. I’ll share some of my favorite things we did, places we stayed, restaurants, and outfit recs (for no checked bags) soon! But for now? It’s time to head to Dubai for the 2025 @aac_golf 💃,” she wrote.

Traveling with her mother has become an annual tradition for Balionis and this year’s itinerary included visits to landmarks like the Hurrem Sultan Hamami, a 16th-century Turkish bath offering traditional treatments and massages.

